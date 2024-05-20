Free Market, Taxpayer Advocate Groups Oppose Massive Farm Subsidy Giveaway

WASHINGTON – Prominent free market and taxpayer advocacy organizations will hold a virtual press conference to share their concerns with proposals to dramatically increase farm subsidies before an expected vote on the 2024 Farm Bill in the House Committee on Agriculture.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 21st, at 10:30am EST

SPEAKERS:

David Ditch, Heritage Foundation

Bryan Riley, National Taxpayers Union

Josh Sewell, Taxpayers for Common Sense

Scott Faber, Environmental Working Group

THE EVENT WILL BE VIRTUAL:

For members of the media interested in attending the press conference, please RSVP to Bennett Rosenberg for details to join the event: bennett.rosenberg@ewg.org.

NOTE: The press conference will be recorded and available for reporters unable to attend.