Freshpet Inc. Recalls Certain Packages of Dog Food Due to Salmonella Concerns

Freshpet Inc. is recalling certain bags of pet food over salmonella concerns.

Potential salmonella contamination is prompting a recall of certain bags of dog food. According to Freshpet Inc., the recall includes bags of Small Dog Bite-Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food. The company stated:

“Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but it was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7 and June 10, 2021…The limited number of impacted products may have been sold at: Publix in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, and at limited Target locations in Arizona and Southern California. Most of the product was intercepted at retailer distribution warehouses and not delivered to retail stores. If pet parents have products matching the following description in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their dogs and dispose of it immediately.”

The 1-pound bags have UPC 627975012939 and lot number 1421FBP0101. They also have a sell0by date of October 30, 2021. For now, anyone who has the recalled products should return them for a refund. Fortunately, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions linked to consuming the product.

If you have additional questions or concerns, call 1.866.789.3737 or visit www.freshpet.com.

