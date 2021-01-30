Lawsuit: Maryland Police Accuse Kindergartener of Being ‘Violent Little Thing’

What sparked the recall was the discovery of bags with a Ruffles Original label but a different flavor that contains milk inside. In total, 50 bags are being recalled. No injuries or allergic reactions have been reported.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags,” the notice warns. “Consumers with the product noted above can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.”

The notice doesn’t say which flavor is in the bags. Ruffles Original contains three ingredients—potato, vegetable oil, and salt. However, others like Cheddar Sour Cream, Sour Cream and Onion, and Zesty Cheddar all contain milk ingredients.

