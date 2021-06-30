Frozen Shrimp Recalled Nationwide Over Salmonella Concerns

The FDA and Avanti Frozen Foods are recalling certain packages of shrimp products over salmonella concerns.

Shrimp fans, beware! Earlier this week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd announced a recall for certain packages of frozen shrimp over salmonella contamination concerns.

According to the notice, the recall involves “various-sized packages of frozen cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp, including those sold with cocktail sauce.” The affected products were distributed across the country from December 2020 to February 2021. At the moment, the recalled brands include Censea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, COS, 365, and Meijer. A full list of the products can be found below:

Product Description Unit Size Container Description Storage Instructions Code Expiration Date CENSEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 140313D, 140314D, 140315D, 140316D 5/7/2022, 5/8/2022, 5/9/2022, 5/10/2022 CHICKEN OF THE SEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 16oz Polythene Trays Frozen 91AS/02UN/216, 91AS/03UN/217 5/1/2022, 5/2/2022 HONEST CATCH, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 3150-GFF 11/9/2022 CWNO , Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 7 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/207 1/23/2022, 1/24/2022, 2/6/2022, 2/7/2022 HANNAFORD, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen AVF 30920 EF, AVF 31020 EF 10/25/2022, 10/26/2022 WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 16oz Polythene Trays Frozen 20305, 20306 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022 OPEN ACRES, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 02572 0307 11, 02572 0308 11 11/2/2022, 11/3/2022 365, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 91AS/29HN/212B, 91AS/30HN/213, 4/29/2022, 4/30/2022 MEIJER, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 29720 49982, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, 31020 50737 10/22/2022, 10/23/2022, 10/27/2022, 10/28/2022, 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/3/2022, 11/4/2022

So far there have been six reports of consumers contracting salmonella-related illnesses after consuming the products. The FDA stated:

“The potential for contamination was identified by FDA based on its prior testing of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods that was found to contain salmonella…Avanti Frozen Foods did not distribute and destroyed that prior shipment found to be violative. The company has taken preventative steps to eliminate the potential for future contamination.”

For now, consumers who have the affected product should return it for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact the company at +914023310260.

