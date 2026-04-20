FSU College of Law Achieves Historic High in U.S. News & World Report Rankings

FSU Law also continues to distinguish itself as the No. 1 Best Value Law School in the Nation, according to preLaw Magazine (2025).

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University College of Law has reached its highest U.S. News & World Report ranking in history, securing the No. 34 spot overall. The 2026 rankings, released Tuesday, mark a four-spot jump for the college and further cement its reputation as a premier destination for legal education.

In addition to the historic overall climb, FSU Law is now officially recognized as a Top 15 public law school, ranking No. 14 in the country as well as No. 1 in Florida for the second year in a row, tying with the University of Florida. The continued rise reflects FSU Law’s strong student outcomes, nationally recognized faculty and expanding academic and experiential opportunities.

FSU also ranks in the Top 25 among public universities in five law specialties: environmental law (No. 13); contracts/commercial law (No. 16); tax law (No. 20); constitutional law (No. 18); and international law (No. 23).

“These rankings reflect the extraordinary work of our faculty, students, alumni, and staff, and the momentum we continue to build as a national leader in legal education,” said Erin O’Hara O’Connor, dean of the FSU College of Law. “Our focus on student success, innovative programming and meaningful experiential learning is preparing graduates to excel in a rapidly evolving legal profession. We are proud to see these efforts recognized and remain committed to continuing our upward trajectory.”

The rise to No. 34 overall reflects the college’s sustained momentum, driven by continued gains in employment outcomes, bar passage, faculty scholarship, and national reputation. These strengths are further underscored by recent recognitions from The Princeton Review, which ranked FSU Law No. 4 in the nation for Best Student Quality of Life and No. 6 for Best Professors in 2025.

FSU Law also continues to distinguish itself as the No. 1 Best Value Law School in the Nation, according to preLaw Magazine (2025), reinforcing the college’s commitment to delivering an exceptional legal education with meaningful national impact.