Fund Finance Attorney Misha Daha Joins Vedder Price’s New York Office as Shareholder

Over the course of her career, Daha has advised borrowers and lenders in syndicated and bilateral financing transactions, both domestically and on a cross-border basis across several industry platforms.

NEW YORK – Vedder Price is pleased to announce the addition of fund finance attorney Misha Daha to the firm’s New York office as a new Shareholder in the firm’s expanding East Coast finance practice.

Daha brings extensive experience to Vedder Price, where she will join the firm’s Finance & Transactions practice group. She will continue to focus on providing fund financing advice to both lender and borrower clients.

“Adding Misha’s sophisticated fund finance experience to our Finance & Transactions team will help us continue to meet the needs of our lending, private fund and private equity sponsor clients,” said Vedder Price President and CEO Michael A. Nemeroff. “She is an outstanding addition as we continue to expand our fund finance and debt fund practice areas, and we are very pleased to welcome her to Vedder Price.”

Over the course of her career, Daha has advised borrowers and lenders in syndicated and bilateral financing transactions, both domestically and on a cross-border basis across several industry platforms including direct lending, subscription line facilities, NAV facilities and letter of credit facilities.

Prior to joining Vedder Price, Daha spent the previous nine years at Ashurst LLP in New York. She received her J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law, and her undergraduate degree from Mount Holyoke College.

About Vedder Price

Vedder Price is a thriving commercial law firm with nine offices in major global cities including Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, Dallas and Miami. The firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services, including market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/M&A, executive compensation, employment class actions, investment services and more. Vedder Price has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952. For more information, visit https://www.vedderprice.com/.