Future Technology Could Lock You Out of Your Car if Drunk

Drunk driving continues to negatively impact the already existing crisis on American roads. According to recent reports, one person dies every 52 minutes from alcohol-related crashes. These statistics are horrifying reflections of how dangerous roads out there can be.

However, Apple has developed a new car key technology that refuses to unlock your car if you are drunk. Apple has filed a patent for its new car key at the US Patent & Trademark Office. The key uses NFC technology to connect to the vehicle, enabling drivers to configure it using their car’s NFC reader. By simply placing an iPhone on the reader, the car key appears in the wallet app, allowing it to function without unlocking the phone.

How the Car Key Breathalyzer Works

The working premise of the car key breathalyzer is genius by today’s standards. A user must use biometric criteria, such as BAC percentage, to unlock the car using the key.

This percentage should be below the set threshold. If the user’s blood alcohol is below the threshold, for example, 0.00, the security credentials are removed since the user meets the biometric criteria. This unlocks the car.

On the other hand, if the device records that the user’s BAC is above the threshold, that is, more than 0.08, the user fails to satisfy the biometric credentials, and the device maintains secure credentials. The outcome? The car stays locked.

DUI convicts may be required to have a breathalyzer installed in their cars after completing their sentence. If current trends are anything to go by, the discovery of the car key breathalyzer might be the solution to drunk driving in the US.

By restricting car access when drunk, drivers will be forced to get alternative means of transport. This will likely lower the number of drunk drivers on US roads and the chances of crashes.

Effects of Drunk Driving

Alcohol impairs judgment and reduces reaction time in intoxicated drivers. Accordingly, 28 people lose their lives from drunk-driving crashes every day. In 2019, the death toll reached 10,142, which could have been prevented.

While the federal Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is capped at 0.08 percent, states like Utah have lowered their limit to 0.05 percent. This lower limit has seen traffic fatalities in Utah drop by almost 19 percent since its implementation.

In 2019, 1182 people lost their lives in alcohol accidents. Surprisingly, most drivers who caused these accidents had their BACs below the federal limit. Therefore, this raises the question of whether the legal BAC limit is sufficient to curb road accidents.

NHTSA Recommendations to Drivers

Here are some recommendations given out by NHTSA to drivers:

Do not drink and drive. Call a taxi or have a sober friend drive you home.

Do not allow people who have been drinking to drive. Confiscate their keys and organize another form of transportation.

If you are the host of a party where drinks will be served, ensure all guests have a sober ride home.

Plan your ride home before the party. You can have a non-drinking friend drive you home.

Always wear your safety belt.

End Note

Over the years, the adverse effects of drunk driving have unfortunately taken the lives of many people. Every year, the statistics are increasing, and this fact highlights the need for a foolproof solution to this reckless behavior.

By following the tips laid out above, you might help avert a possible accident due to intoxicated driving. Drunk driving is dangerous not only to yourself but to other motorists and pedestrians also.