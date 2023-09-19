G.P. Diminich Named a 2023 South Carolina Leadership in Law Honoree

“Being named a South Carolina Leadership in Law Award honoree is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire legal team, as well as the unwavering support of our clients and community,” said G.P.

CHARLESTON, SC — Shumaker’s Charleston Managing Partner G.P. Diminich has been named a 2023 South Carolina Leadership in Law Award honoree. This prestigious accolade recognizes outstanding legal professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to the legal community in South Carolina.

G.P.’s commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to the practice of law has set a remarkable standard in the legal profession and have earned him the trust and admiration of peers, clients, and community members alike. Additionally, he has earned multiple distinctions, including being recognized as a “Thought Leader,” Private Client Lexology Legal Influencers (2023); “Leader in his Field”, Private Wealth Law Chambers High Net Worth Guide (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023); Best Lawyers in America, Corporate Law (2019 – 2023), Tax Law (2017 – 2023), Trusts and Estates (2018 – 2023); South Carolina Legal Elite (2021); and Charleston Business Magazine, Legal Elite of the Lowcountry, Tax & Estate, Business Litigation (2017); just to name a few.

“Being named a South Carolina Leadership in Law Award honoree is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire legal team, as well as the unwavering support of our clients and community,” said G.P. “This recognition further motivates us to continue striving for excellence and providing the highest level of legal services to our clients.”

In addition to serving as Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Charleston office, G.P. is the Wealth Strategies Regional Service Line Leader for the firm. He is renowned for his private wealth management work and related specialties. G.P. routinely represents high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and privately held businesses on a variety of sensitive and complex estate and business planning matters.

Furthermore, G.P. is a Certified Specialist in Taxation Law and a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning & Probate Law, distinctions given by the Supreme Court of South Carolina. G.P. has been elected as a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC), a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel (ACTC), and a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation (ABF).

G.P. is one of 35 2023 South Carolina Leadership in Law honorees, nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of independent legal professionals. South Carolina Leadership in Law will hold a recognition ceremony for all honorees on Thursday, Sep 21, 2023, where a top ‘Lawyer of the Year’ award will be announced out of the class of honorees.

