G.P. Diminich Recognized on 2026 South Carolina Super Lawyers List for Tax Law

Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding lawyers across the state through a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations.

CHARLESTON, SC — Shumaker Charleston Managing Partner and Wealth Strategies Service Line Lead G.P. Diminich has been named to the 2026 South Carolina Super Lawyers list for tax law, an honor reserved for attorneys who demonstrate excellence in their legal practice and professional achievements.

Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding lawyers across the state through a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. The distinction highlights attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional accomplishment.

A respected leader within the firm, G.P. serves as Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Charleston office and leads that office’s Wealth Strategies Service Line. He represents high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and privately held businesses on a wide range of sophisticated estate and business planning matters.

G.P. regularly advises individual clients on complex income and estate planning strategies, helping facilitate the transfer of assets among family members, foundations, and charitable organizations. He also counsels corporate clients on significant business matters, including the purchase and sale of businesses, shareholder and operating agreements, shareholder buyouts, executive compensation arrangements, and business succession planning.

In addition to his Super Lawyers recognition, G.P. is a Fellow of both the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) and the American College of Tax Counsel (ACTC)—prestigious organizations that recognize the nation’s leading practitioners in trust, estate, and tax law. He has also been recognized as a leader in his field by the Chambers High Net Worth Guide from 2018 through 2026.

Further underscoring his experience, G.P. is a Certified Specialist in Taxation Law and a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning & Probate Law, designations awarded by the Supreme Court of South Carolina.

“G.P.’s recognition by Super Lawyers reflects his exceptional legal acumen, leadership, and longstanding dedication to serving clients with sophisticated estate and business planning needs,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “We are proud to see him honored for the impact he continues to make for clients and within the legal community.”

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