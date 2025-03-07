Gender Equality Progress Faces Growing Pushback

A UN report finds women’s rights under attack as gender discrimination persists.

Thirty years after world leaders came together to create a plan for gender equality, a new United Nations report shows that progress is facing serious resistance. Women’s and girls’ rights are being challenged, and gender discrimination continues to shape economies and societies around the world.

The report, released by the U.N. agency dedicated to women’s rights, found that nearly a quarter of governments worldwide reported opposition to gender equality efforts last year. That number is likely an underestimate, as many countries may not officially recognize or report these setbacks. Sarah Hendriks, the agency’s policy and program director, explained that while resistance to women’s rights is not new, it has been growing at a faster rate, particularly in places where men have traditionally held dominant roles.

A total of 35 countries reported experiencing pushback against efforts to advance gender equality. These nations span different regions and include Spain, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Brazil, Peru, Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia, Australia, Mongolia, South Africa, Mali, and Zimbabwe. This growing opposition is a concern for those working to protect the progress made over the past three decades.

While there have been gains in areas such as education for girls and access to family planning, serious threats remain. The report highlighted that every ten minutes, a woman or girl is killed by a partner or family member. Cases of sexual violence in conflict zones have also surged, increasing by 50% since 2022. These statistics paint a grim picture of the reality many women face despite efforts to create a more equal world.

The report comes just ahead of International Women’s Day, a time meant to recognize the achievements of women and highlight the challenges they continue to endure. One of the stark reminders of gender inequality is the fact that only 87 countries have ever had a woman leader. This underscores how deeply entrenched barriers remain in politics and leadership roles.

While global agreements and policies have been put in place to support gender equality, the reality on the ground often tells a different story. Many laws exist to protect women’s rights, but enforcement remains inconsistent. In some places, efforts to advance equality are being actively rolled back, with policies and rhetoric that seek to limit women’s roles in society. This pushback is not just happening in developing nations but is also being seen in countries with strong democratic institutions.

Social and economic structures continue to favor men in many ways. Women still earn less than men on average, take on the bulk of unpaid caregiving responsibilities, and face greater barriers to career advancement. In many countries, laws regarding property ownership, parental rights, and personal freedoms still put women at a disadvantage. The rise of online harassment and targeted attacks against women, particularly those in leadership roles, adds another layer of difficulty to achieving equality.

Advocates argue that real change will require more than just policy shifts—it will take cultural and societal transformation. Education plays a key role in changing perceptions, but so does representation. When more women hold leadership positions in government, business, and media, it challenges outdated stereotypes and creates opportunities for future generations.

Despite setbacks, there are many who continue to push for progress. Grassroots organizations, activists, and leaders are working to protect and expand rights for women and girls. Many young people, particularly in regions where traditional gender roles have been deeply ingrained, are challenging these norms and demanding a more equal future.

The next steps in the fight for gender equality will require persistence. Governments, businesses, and communities must work together to ensure that progress is not just maintained but strengthened. The backlash against women’s rights shows that gains are never guaranteed, and without continued effort, there is a risk of moving backward.

As the world marks another International Women’s Day, the report serves as a reminder that the fight for gender equality is far from over. The goal remains the same: a world where women and girls have the same opportunities, rights, and protections as men. Whether that future becomes a reality will depend on the choices made today.

