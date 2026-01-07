Genetics Study Explains Overlapping Mental Disorders

Large genetic study explains why mental health diagnoses often overlap.

Mental health diagnoses often overlap, leaving many people with more than one condition over their lifetime. A new global genetics study helps explain why this pattern is so common. By studying genetic data from millions of people, scientists found that many mental disorders are connected at a biological level rather than standing alone. This research offers a clearer picture of why conditions like depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and substance use disorders so often appear together.

The study was carried out by a large international group of researchers working together across many institutions. Genetic information from more than six million people was examined, including over one million individuals diagnosed with at least one mental health condition and millions more without any diagnosis. This wide pool of data allowed scientists to look for shared genetic traits across fourteen different psychiatric disorders.

The findings showed that these conditions are not separate in the way they are often described. Instead, they fall into five broad groups based on shared genetic patterns. Some groups included mood and anxiety related conditions, while others involved brain development disorders, substance use problems, or severe thought and mood disturbances. These groupings help explain why people with one diagnosis frequently meet criteria for another later in life.

Researchers also identified hundreds of shared genetic markers that appeared across more than one disorder. These shared markers were often found clustered in specific areas of chromosomes, suggesting common biological pathways. Some of these genes were active during early brain development, while others affected how brain cells communicate. This overlap helps explain why symptoms can blur across diagnoses.

Certain conditions showed especially strong genetic links. Depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder shared most of their genetic risk factors. Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder also showed major overlap. These findings support what many clinicians have observed for years, that mental health symptoms do not fit neatly into single boxes.

Unlike many areas of medicine, mental health diagnoses rely mainly on reported symptoms and observed behavior. There are no routine lab tests or scans that can clearly separate one disorder from another. Genetics offers a new way to understand how conditions relate beneath the surface, even when symptoms appear different.

The genetics study does not suggest that life experiences are unimportant. Environment, stress, trauma, and support systems still play a major role in mental health. Instead, the research shows that genetics can shape how vulnerable someone may be to developing multiple conditions, especially when life stressors are present.

These findings may influence how mental health conditions are defined in the future. Understanding shared biology could help guide treatment choices, especially for people with complex or overlapping diagnoses. It may also support the development of treatments that target shared pathways instead of focusing on one diagnosis at a time.

Researchers involved in the study say the work highlights the value of collaboration. By combining data and expertise across countries, the field gains a stronger understanding of mental illness. This approach may lead to better care and clearer answers for those living with mental health challenges.

Sources:

Scientists discover why mental disorders so often overlap

Mental health, substance use disorder, and applied behavior analysis provider manual