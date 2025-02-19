Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Unveils Robust Tort Reform Package to Address Skyrocketing Costs

Proposed reforms aim to slash $1,372 annual ‘Tort Tax’ for every Georgian.

WASHINGTON — Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp (R) unveiled his robust tort reform package, outlining nearly one dozen legislative fixes to address lawsuit abuse across the state during a press conference in the state capitol.

“We are deeply encouraged by Gov. Kemp’s commitment to lawsuit reform and urge lawmakers in Atlanta to work together to pass this legislative package to provide relief for Georgia families footing the bill for lawsuit abuse in their state,” Tiger Joyce, American Tort Reform Association president said.

Research shows that every Georgia resident pays $1,372 every year in a “tort tax” due to excessive litigation costs. These costs also lead to a loss of 137,658 jobs across the state each year. In the Atlanta metro area specifically, residents pay an even higher cost of $2,084 annually. Residents in the Savannah and Augusta metro areas see some relief, paying $594 and $803 respectively.

Georgia has been a “Judicial Hellhole®” since 2019, with the American Tort Reform Foundation ranking it No. 4 on its most recent list after sitting in the No. 1 spot for two years. ATRF cited Gov. Kemp’s prioritization of legal reform as reasoning for the state’s lesser ranking in its 2024-2025 list.

The governor outlined nine policy solutions addressing many concerns reported by ATRF over the past several years, including:

Seatbelt evidence admissibility;

Phantom damages;

Anchoring;

Third-party litigation financing;

Premises liability;

Double recovery of attorneys’ fees;

Bifurcated trials;

Plaintiff dismissal during trial; and,

Motion to dismiss timing.

During the press conference, Gov. Kemp stated “Georgia needs tort reform, and they need it now,” while Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R) referred to the package as “pro-Georgia consumer.”

“We call on all Georgians to support these crucial reforms by contacting their state representatives and urging them to pass Gov. Kemp’s tort reform package,” Joyce said. “Together, we can create a fairer legal system that promotes economic growth and job creation to benefit all Georgians.”

ATRA will closely monitor activity in the state house in the months to come.



About the American Tort Reform Association: Founded in 1986, ATRA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization and is the nation’s first organization dedicated exclusively to reforming the civil justice system through education and legislative enactment. ATRA acts as a nationwide network of state-based liability reform coalitions backed by 154,000 grassroots supporters. ATRA works to bring greater fairness, predictability and efficiency to America’s civil justice system. Those efforts have resulted in the enactment of state and federal laws that make the system fairer for everyone.