Gino Casanova Graduates from Leadership Tampa Class of 2026

“Leadership Tampa has a long tradition of bringing together individuals committed to strengthening our region, and Gino embodies that spirit every day,” said Ron Christaldi, Partner and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida and Leadership Tampa graduate.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Advisors Florida’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Gino Casanova has graduated from Leadership Tampa’s Class of 2026, an achievement that reflects his dedication to building strong relationships and making a positive impact across the Tampa Bay region.

Founded by the Tampa Bay Chamber, Leadership Tampa is an intensive executive leadership program that introduces a diverse group of participants to gain insight into the major facets of the region through educational sessions, tours, and candid conversations with community leaders. As one of the oldest professional development initiatives in the U.S., it has cultivated influential professionals for more than 50 years by providing behind-the-scenes access to topics including education, tourism, economic development, and the arts.

“Leadership Tampa has a long tradition of bringing together individuals committed to strengthening our region, and Gino embodies that spirit every day,” said Ron Christaldi, Partner and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida and Leadership Tampa graduate. “His dedication to navigating complex public policy challenges while serving the community makes him an exceptional leader, and we look forward to the continued impact he will have throughout region and the state.”

In his role at Shumaker Advisors, Gino oversees the firm’s operations and works closely with leadership to drive growth, enhance performance, and deliver results for clients. With nearly two decades of experience spanning government affairs, business development, public policy, and health care administration, he brings a unique perspective shaped by roles in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Gino held leadership positions with AdventHealth and CopyPress and began his career in government as a legislative aide in the Florida Senate.

“Leadership Tampa was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Beyond providing a deeper understanding of the institutions, industries, and issues that shape our region, it offered the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with an extraordinary and diverse group of leaders,” said Gino.

“Spending a year alongside my fellow classmates reinforced what can be accomplished through collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to our community. I look forward to applying those insights, perspectives, and connections as we continue helping our clients navigate complex challenges and create meaningful impact across Florida.”

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