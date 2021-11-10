Giving Miami Employees Sexual Harassment Training

Anyone who is beings sexually harassed and is not being heard by their employer should take steps to connect with a sexual harassment attorney as soon as possible.

Under both state laws and federal laws, sexual harassment is considered an act of sex discrimination and it is illegal. If a person is harassed at work in this way and they are able to prove the harassment occurred, they will be able to hold the perpetrator legally responsible for the harm that they caused them. All employers are responsible for making sure that their workplace remains safe from such acts of harassment and discrimination.

Florida does not require mandatory sexual harassment training for all employees, but there are a handful of states that have made it mandatory. Even though it Is not considered mandatory according to the law, it is always in an employer’s best interest to make sure they incorporate such training in their company as it can end up working in their favor if a lawsuit is actually filed against them. However, the law does require that employers take the necessary steps to encourage anti-sexual harassment in the workplace.

If an employer decides to go forward with sexual harassment training, then they need to cover all the laws that govern sexual harassment. The training should also inform the supervisors of their duty to report and take quick action if any form of harassment is noticed. Anyone who needs help with sexual harassment training for their employees should get in touch with a sexual harassment lawyer for more information and to get the required legal support.

Why is sexual harassment taken so seriously in Miami, Florida?

If an employee is able to prove they were sexually harassed in the workplace, the perpetrator and the employer can be severely penalized for the harm and trauma they compelled that individual to go through. Sexual harassment is physically and emotionally damaging and can have permanent effects on a person’s wellbeing and on how they see relationships in general. Since the harm is so severe, the penalty is just as intense.

