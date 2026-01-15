Governor Ron DeSantis Taps Shumaker Advisors’ Alan Suskey for Service on Florida Athletic Commission 

“Throughout his long career, Alan has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service, and this appointment underscores that commitment” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Alan J. Suskey, Shumaker Advisors Florida’s Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice, has been appointed to the Florida Athletic Commission by Governor Ron DeSantis, continuing his long tradition of service to the state and nation.

The Florida Athletic Commission oversees the licensing and regulation of professional boxing, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts, as well as the approval of amateur sanctioning organizations for the same, ensuring that these combat sports remain safe and fair for participating athletes. He is joined in the appointment by Dr. Cody Vanlandingham, a medical doctor practicing out of Tallahassee.

An eight-generation Floridian, Alan is a pillar of the Florida political landscape. He built his government relations career representing a broad range of clients, from world-renowned research institutes and technology companies to individuals and small businesses. Alan’s broad-ranging advocacy experience includes handling policy and appropriations issues for some of the largest corporations, nonprofits, and municipalities in Florida; serving as the president of his own boutique lobbying practice; and working on Capitol Hill as the military aide to late U.S. Representative Bill Young.

“Throughout his long career, Alan has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service, and this appointment underscores that commitment” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “With his strong leadership and advocacy skills, he will do an excellent job advancing the Florida Athletic Commission’s mission and agenda.”

A decorated U.S. Army Veteran, Alan served for eight years, held multiple leadership posts, and received multiple awards for service, including eight Army Commendation Medals, the Valorous Unit Award, and the 2002 United States Army Europe “Soldier of the Year” Award. His extensive community involvement includes serving as a Board Member and Speakers’ Appointee for Veterans Florida, as well as former positions with the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce, Pinellas County Science Center, St. Petersburg Pier Aquarium, and CareerSource Pinellas.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be appointed to the Florida Athletic Commission by Governor DeSantis,” added Alan. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and look forward to working with my fellow commission members to support the integrity of these professional and amateur athletic programs.”

Alan’s appointment to the Florida Athletic Commission is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

