Grasping the Effect of DUI Charges on Your Record

DUI or driving while under the influence of alcohol or drug is a severe offense that will bring severe legal consequences. The DUI conviction results in suspension of driving privileges, jail time, and penalties. A DUI case impacts a person’s driving record and results in a high car insurance premium. Based on the severity of the case and the strictness of the law, the consequences vary. When you get stuck in these cases, these lead to challenging scenarios. It is nearly impossible to get rid of these charges without a good lawyer by your side.

Unearthing details of DUI

DWI or DUI both refer to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The drugs may be prescription, illegal, or over-the-counter. Remember that DUI is a misdemeanor, but the repeated offense may result in a felony in the states. Drunk driving gets tested with the help of BAC or blood alcohol concentration. If the policemen see that you have over the limit drug concentration in your blood, they might arrest you. However, the limit differs from one state to the other. The legal limit of the drug in blood also varies from one state to the other.

Car insurance and DUI

DUI affects driving records for the next few years. It stays on the driving record and affects a person’s reputation. If the auto insurance policy needs renewal or you apply for a new one, the driving history becomes a crucial document. You may expect higher rates following a DUI charge. Your court or state might impose severe restrictions on you; that depends on the severity of the case. Thus, you need a lawyer to guide you through the process in all these matters. Whether dealing with the insurance company, establishing the lawsuit, representing the case, or otherwise, the lawyer is the right person to reduce your penalty and lead you to a typical life.

Legal consequences and DUI

The legal consequences of DUI vary from one state to the other. However, in general, they include the following:

• Driving license suspension: States provide a driving license to an individual. When you get charged with DUI, the driving permit stands suspended. For how long it will stay suspended, that also differs from one country to another.

• Fines: DUI convictions result in fines. The fines will be vast, depending on the amount of alcohol found in your bloodstream.

• Jail: You may not have to face jail if you are a first-timer in this offense. However, if you get arrested for DUI in Colorado Springs for repeated occurrences of this crime, you might have to spend quite some time in jail.

You need a reputable and experienced lawyer to deal with these problems in all these cases. These individuals are well aware of specific rules and regulations. Moreover, they have a network of legal professionals that work according to your interests. Whether it is jail fine or license suspension, only a lawyer may help you get back to normal life. If you want to establish your case and get rid of these charges, you have to get hold of a high-quality lawyer.