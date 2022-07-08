Green Card Attorneys Assist with US Citizenship Applications for Family Members

If an individual is eligible for asylum, they may be permitted to remain in the United States.

Application for permanent residency (green card) to the United States can be complex and family green card lawyers assist with the completion of paperwork, while adhering to applicable laws and requirements. Sometimes families will run into complications because some individuals may be inadmissible for U. S. Citizenship applications, but individual cases involving family members may be resolved with the assistance of family green card attorneys in Newport.

Medical exams

Applicants must be made aware of the importance of the Form I-693 regarding medical examination and vaccine records that must be completed within 60 days of an immigration benefits application. A delay in Form I-693 could cause problems with an application and endanger a family member’s immigration status. The Form I-693 is the official report of medical examinations to the United States Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) and is required to establish that the applicants who are seeking immigration benefits are not inadmissible to the United States on public health grounds.

Family of U.S. Citizen

In order for an individual to apply for a Green Card based on a family relationship, the applicant must be eligible under U.S. Immigration Law. Individuals who can apply as Family of U.S. Citizen include an immediate relative; other relative; fiancé, or fiancé’s child; widow(er), or abused spouse, child, or parent. The preference immigrant status categories for family members eligible to apply for a Green Card include:

First preference (F1) – unmarried sons and daughters who are 21 years of age and older, of U.S. citizens,

Second preference (F2A) – spouses and children who are unmarried and under 21 years of age of lawful permanent residents,

Second preference (F2B) – unmarried sons and daughters who are 21 years of age and older of lawful permanent residents,

Third preference (F3) – married sons and daughters of U.S. citizens, and

Fourth preference (F4) – brothers and sisters of U.S. citizens, if the U.S. citizen is 21 years of age and older.

There are specific requirements under each category regarding timelines and the collection of pertinent support documents necessary to obtain a green card for U.S. Citizenship. Because of the complexities surrounding the paperwork, and negative consequences of late, or improperly completed documents, it is very important to hire a Rhode Island green card lawyer.

Asylum for family

Every year family members of U.S. Citizens come to the United States seeking asylum, which is protection granted to someone who has left their native country because they have suffered persecution, or fear that they will suffer persecution due to race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.

If an individual is eligible for asylum, they may be permitted to remain in the United States. A Rhode Island immigration attorney will prepare applications for asylum using Form I-589, Application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal, within one year of an asylee’s arrival to the United States. There is no fee to apply for asylum. Individuals may include spouses and children who are in the United States at the time of filing, or at any time until a final decision is made.

Seek legal counsel

Because of the many changes to the United States Immigration Policy in the last few years, it is wise to consult with a family green card lawyer to navigate the changes because errors in document preparation may endanger approval status. Immigrants with U.S. Citizenship status questions who reside in Newport and need assistance for green card applications for family members, or those who run into complications surrounding status problems should call a Rhode Island immigration attorney for assistance.

