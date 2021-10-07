Greenhead Lobster Products Recalls 5K Pounds of Lobster Meat Due to Listeria Contamination

Greenhead Lobster Products is recalling certain packages of frozen lobster meat that may be contaminated with listeria.

Earlier this week, a lobster company in Maine announced a recall of more than 5,000 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat over concerns it may be contaminated with bacteria, specifically Listeria monocytogenes. This bacteria may cause serious infections and illness in consumers who eat the recalled seafood.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the company that issued the recall is Greenhead Lobster Products. The federal agency said the affected products “were distributed to Maine and New Hampshire and were then distributed nationwide through wholesale.” Fortunately, the FDA has not received reports of illnesses linked to the recalled lobster meat.

Below is a list of the recalled products:

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat (2lbs) in 2lbs portioned clear bags with best-if-used-by dates of 5/10/23, 6/8/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23,6/15/23, 6/17/23, 6/23/23, 6/28/23, 8/3/23

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat (1lbs) in 1lbs portioned clear bags with a best-if-used-by date of 6/22/23

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat (2lbs) in 2lbs portioned clear bags with best-if-used-by dates of 5/10/23, 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23, 8/3/23, 8/24/23, 8/25/23

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Tail Meat (2lbs) in 2lbs portioned clear bags with best-if-used-by dates of 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat (10.3 oz) in 10.3 Oz portioned printed bags with best-if-used-by dates of 5/10/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws (3lbs) in 3lbs portioned clear bags with best-if-used-by dates of 6/8/23, 6/15/23

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Greenhead Lobster Products at 207-367-0950.

