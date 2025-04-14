Gregory C. Yadley Featured Panelist at the 2025 Synapse Summit

The Synapse Summit is a premier gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who shape the future of Florida’s innovation ecosystem.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker is excited to announce that Partner Gregory C. Yadley was a featured panelist at Community Tampa Bay’s 2025 Synapse Summit, held at Raymond James Stadium on March 25th. The panel, entitled “Creative Philanthropic Solutions for Entrepreneurs: Building a Legacy Beyond Profits,” explored how to strategically integrate charitable giving into business succession plans to ensure long-term impact.

During the panel, Greg gave insights on how to incorporate philanthropy into pre-sale planning and handle philanthropic matters post-sale, emphasizing that philanthropy sets a good example and demonstrates a business’ values and commitment. He was joined by fellow panelists Clare Golla, National Managing Director of Philanthropic Services at Bernstein; Laura Sherman, Founding Partner of the Baldwin Group; and Laurie Valentine, Philanthropic Giving Counsel at the Community Foundation Tampa Bay.

“I was honored to speak at this panel alongside such esteemed business professionals,” said Greg. “Philanthropy is a cornerstone of my personal and professional practice, and I am honored to help entrepreneurs incorporate philanthropy as part of their long-term business plans.”

In practice for more than 40 years, Greg works across a broad range of industries and has handled complex transactions of all sizes. He brings a wealth of experience to his representation of business entities, including closely held and family businesses, large and small public companies, and nonprofit entities. He has extensive experience in securities matters, including advising clients regarding their private and public offerings of securities (initial public offerings) and their ongoing disclosure obligations.

