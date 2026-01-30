Gregory C. Yadley Receives Hillsborough County Bar Association’s 2025 Outstanding Lawyer Award 

Greg was recently featured in the January/February 2026 issue of Tampa Bay Magazine alongside his wife, Anne, in a profile that highlights his deep commitment to his work, his devotion to his family, and his enduring pride in his Tampa roots.

TAMPA, FL — Gregory C. Yadley, Partner at Shumaker, received the 2025 Outstanding Lawyer Award from the Hillsborough County Bar Association. The honor is one of only two major distinctions presented by the association each year and recognizes an attorney who has made a significant impact on the local legal community through exemplary personal and professional ethics.

“Taking the Oath of Admission to The Florida Bar means committing to respect, truth, honor, fairness, integrity, and civility. Greg not only upholds these ideals, he exemplifies them,” said Shumaker Partner J. Todd Timmerman, who introduced Greg during the award ceremony. “His character elevates those around him and motivates others to engage fully in our Bar and in our community.”

With more than 40 years of experience, Greg advises a wide range of clients, from emerging startups and nonprofits to Fortune 500 corporations, on corporate and securities law. His national influence includes serving as the long-time Chair of the Federal Securities Institute and M&A Conference and as Secretary of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. He is also a past Chair of the Florida Bar’s Business Law Section.

Greg’s credentials extend well beyond the courtroom. He has contributed significantly to legal education as an adjunct professor at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law and as a principal contributor to The Florida Bar Corporate Practice Manual.

Outside his legal practice, Greg is deeply committed to philanthropy and civic leadership throughout the Tampa Bay community. He is immediate past Chair of the Florida Orchestra Board of Directors and continues as its Governance Committee Chair. Greg also serves as a member of the Community Foundation Tampa Bay Board of Trustees and Chair of the Foundation’s Council of Professional Advisors, as well as a member of The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art Board of Directors and Chair of the Museum’s Collections Committee. He is past Chair of Visit Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts, Inc., and Leadership Tampa Alumni of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, among many others. These roles demonstrate Greg’s belief that strong communities are built through cultural engagement, education, and shared vision. His recognition as a “Legend” reflects a legacy rooted in integrity, innovation, and service—both to his clients and to the community he continues to enrich.

Additionally, Greg was recently featured in the January/February 2026 issue of Tampa Bay Magazine alongside his wife, Anne, in a profile that highlights his deep commitment to his work, his devotion to his family, and his enduring pride in his Tampa roots.

