Gregory Yadley Led Inaugural Corporate Council Roundtable at Florida Bar Business Law Section’s Labor Day Retreat

Shumaker is pleased to announce that Tampa Partner Gregory C. Yadley chaired the first annual Corporate Counsel Roundtable at the Florida Bar Business Law Section Labor Day Retreat

NAPLES/TAMPA, FL — Shumaker is pleased to announce that Tampa Partner Gregory C. Yadley chaired the first annual Corporate Counsel Roundtable at the Florida Bar Business Law Section Labor Day Retreat in Naples, Florida on August 30, 2024. The Roundtable addressed emerging issues in technology and artificial intelligence (AI); developing trends, particularly in AI; and how in-house and outside counsel are addressing the needs of their Florida corporate clients. The panel discussion featured two leading-edge investors in legal technology, with a focus on AI, and chief legal officers and litigation counsel from three of Florida’s top companies.

“It was an honor to chair the Corporate Council Roundtable. This event represents a significant step forward in fostering collaboration and dialogue among corporate legal professionals in a transformative area affecting the practice of law, and I’m thrilled to have played a role in shaping its future,” Greg shared.

In practice for more than 40 years, Greg works across a broad range of industries and has handled complex transactions of all sizes. He brings a wealth of experience to his representation of business entities, including closely held and family businesses, large and small public companies, and nonprofit entities. He has extensive experience in securities matters, including advising clients with regard to their private and public offerings of securities (initial public offerings) and their ongoing disclosure obligations.

When not practicing law, Greg enjoys engaging with and teaching other lawyers and law students. He taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Florida Levin College of Law, is a frequent lecturer, and was a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. He is a principal contributor to The Florida Bar Corporate Practice Manual and Chair of the annual Federal Securities Institute. Greg also previously served as the Chair of the American Bar Association’s Middle Market and Small Business Committee and The Florida Bar’s Business Law Section.

Greg also is a community leader, serving as Chair of The Florida Orchestra and as past Chair of Visit Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Arts Council, the City of Tampa Public Art Committee, and Leadership Tampa Alumni.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.