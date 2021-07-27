Grimmway Farms Issues Nationwide Recall for Carrots Due to Salmonella Scare

Grimmway Farms is recalling certain packages of carrots that might be contaminated with salmonella.

Who doesn’t enjoy snacking on baby carrots? Unfortunately, certain brands of the delicious treat were recalled earlier this week over concerns they might be contaminated with salmonella. When announcing the recall, CEO Jeff Huckaby, the President and CEO of Grimmway Farms said:

“The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we will continue to monitor and communicate as additional information is available.”

He further noted that the decision to recall the carrots stemmed from a “routine, internal company test.” Fortunately, there have been no illnesses linked to the recall. However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes on their website that “salmonella bacteria are responsible for roughly 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States each year.” That said, potential salmonella contamination is nothing to scoff at.

At the moment, all of the food manufacturers, foodservice distributors, and retail customers affected by the recall have been notified. The recall includes the following products that were shipped nationwide:

Bunny Luv Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots: 1-pound bags with UPC code 0 3338390205 0 and the “Best if used by” dates of Aug. 17 and Aug. 20, 2021.

Bunny Luv Organic Premium Petite Carrots: 3-pound bags with UPC code 0 7878351301 7 and the “Best if used by” date of Aug. 15, 2021.

Cal-Organic Organic Petite Carrots: 12-ounce bags with UPC code 0 7878390810 3 and the “Best if used by” date of Aug. 15, 2021.

Grimmway Farms Shredded Carrots: 10-ounce bags with UPC code 0 7878350610 1 and the “Best if used by” date of Aug. 9, 2021.

O Organics Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots: 1-pound bags with UPC code 0 7989340850 7 and the “Best if used by” date of Aug. 15, 2021.

O Organics Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots: 12-ounce bags with UPC code 0 7989398162 8 and the “Best if used by” dates of Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, 2021.

For now, consumers should either throw away the carrots or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact the company at 1-800-301-3101 or visit www.grimmway.com.

