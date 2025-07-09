Gun Ownership by State (2025 Statistics)

Do more civilian-owned firearms result in more deaths? If we compare gun ownership to gun-related gun deaths – including homicides and suicides – no correlation becomes apparent.

Report Highlights : Although rates of firearm ownership vary widely from state to state, American civilians own more firearms than civilians in any other country.

As of 2017, American civilians owned 46% (approximately 393.3 million) of the world’s 857 million civilian-use firearms. (Source)

Montana has the highest percentage of gun owners, with 66.3% of residents reporting firearm ownership.

Alaska, Idaho, Montana, West Virginia, and Wyoming have the highest rates of gun ownership in the U.S.

Massachusetts and New Jersey have the fewest number of gun owners at only 14.7% of the population.

Rates of Gun Ownership by State

Wyoming has the highest rate of gun ownership, with an estimated 66 firearms per 100 residents. Massachusetts and New Jersey share the lowest rate at 14.7 firearms for every 100 residents.

Gun Ownership by Country

Survey data taken in 2017 indicate there are approximately 857 million civilian-owned firearms globally2.

The United States has the highest rate of civilian gun ownership at 120.5 firearms for every 100 civilians. Switzerland ranks second with only 27.58 firearms for every 100 civilians. At 0.33 per 100 civilians, Japan has the fewest guns per capita.

Note: This information is based on a survey provided to various world governments. It is only as accurate as the governments cared to make it, and omits nonparticipating governments.

Guns per Person in the U.S.

Estimates based on a 2017 survey suggest that there are 1.2 guns per person in the U.S.

However, more recent estimates show at least one million firearms have been purchased in the U.S. per month since March of 2020. A more realistic estimate in 2025 is 1.5 guns per person in the U.S., or 1.79 guns per U.S. adult.

How Permits-to-Purchase and Background Checks Affect Gun Ownership

Although Minnesota, Nebraska, and Oregon have permit-to-purchase legislation, the states rank relatively high in gun ownership rates. Furthermore, states like Pennsylvania and Colorado require background checks for all firearm purchases, yet still rank high in ownership rates3, 4, 5.

States with strict firearm purchasing laws tend to have fewer firearms per capita – but that isn’t always the case. Many states rank relatively high despite mandating background checks and permits-to-purchase.

Which State Has the Most Guns?

Texas is estimated to have more guns than any other state: 1,005,555, with just over 29 million residents. Florida trails just behind with 518,725 guns and just over 21 million residents.

Rhode Island has the fewest guns: 4,887, and a population of just over 1 million.

Although the data may seem contradictory, this section relies on registered firearms to deduce which states have the most guns due to data limitations at the state level.

Percentage of Gun Ownership by State

At 66.3% of its population, Montana has the highest percentage of residents who own guns. Massachusetts and New Jersey have the lowest percentage of gun owners at 14.7%.

Over 36% of the U.S. population at the report owning a gun state level. However, national surveys indicate that 40% of the population owns guns7.

State Firearm Ownership and Firearm-Related Deaths

Firearm ownership rates do not correlate to firearm-related deaths. In fact, 27% of the nation’s homicides occur in states with the smallest percentages of gun owners, whereas only 8% of homicides occur in states with the highest percentages.

Firearm Ownership & Firearm-Related Deaths

There is no direct correlation between gun ownership and firearm-related deaths. In fact, the five states with the highest rates of firearm-related deaths have relatively low firearm ownership rates.

Firearm Ownership & Firearm-Related Suicides

There were 26,328 firearm-related suicides in the U.S. in 2021. Thirty percent of firearm-related suicides occurred in five states that didn’t fall in the top ten for gun ownership in the same year.

Firearm Ownership & Firearm-Related Homicides

The deadliest states in the U.S. in 2023 regarding firearms were Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, and Georgia. These states are not in the top 15 for gun ownership rates.

ATF Seizures and State of Origin

The ATF currently tracks firearms recovered and their states of origin. Tracking firearms is important, as it indicates which states are contributing to gun crime in areas with strict gun control. However, states with the most guns are rarely the origins of seized firearms8.

Note: The ATF’s crime guns were recovered by the ATF. They may or may not have been involved in a crime.

Link Between Worldwide Gun Ownership & Gun Deaths

Do more civilian-owned firearms result in more deaths? If we compare gun ownership to gun-related gun deaths – including homicides and suicides – no correlation becomes apparent.

Guns by State in the U.S.: Wrap-Up

The United States has more known civilian-owned firearms than any other country, although ownership rates vary substantially from state to state. Whether we look at percentages, per capita rates, or totals, the fact remains that gun ownership is much more prominent in some areas than in others.

Sources:

