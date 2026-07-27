Gut Bacteria Byproduct Tied to Arrhythmia Risk

Gut bacteria compound linked with greater likelihood of developing irregular heart rhythms.

Researchers at Cleveland Clinic have found more evidence that the bacteria living in the digestive system may play a part in heart rhythm problems. A new study found that people with higher amounts of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) in their blood were more likely to have atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat. The findings suggest that food choices and gut health may someday become part of preventing this heart condition before it starts. TMAO is produced when gut bacteria break down nutrients commonly found in red meat and other animal-based foods. After digestion, the body absorbs the compound into the bloodstream. Scientists have been studying TMAO for years because earlier research connected higher levels of it with heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. The new study adds atrial fibrillation to that growing list of health concerns.

To better understand the connection, researchers examined blood samples from more than 5,000 people who were undergoing heart procedures. The team also carried out lab experiments using cells to see how TMAO might affect heart tissue. Their results showed that the gut bacteria byproduct appears to change the electrical activity inside the heart, making abnormal heart rhythms more likely to occur. The heart depends on carefully timed electrical signals to keep it beating in a steady pattern. When those signals become disrupted, the heart may beat too quickly, too slowly, or in an uneven rhythm. Atrial fibrillation happens when the upper chambers of the heart no longer beat in a normal, organized way. Instead, they quiver rapidly, making it harder for blood to move through the heart at the rate it should.

Millions of Americans are living with atrial fibrillation. Some people notice symptoms right away, while others do not realize they have the condition until it is found during a medical exam. Common signs include a racing heartbeat, fluttering feelings in the chest, tiredness, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Left untreated, atrial fibrillation can increase the chance of blood clots forming inside the heart. Those clots can travel to the brain and cause a stroke.

Several health conditions can raise the chances of developing atrial fibrillation. High blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and obesity are among the better-known risk factors. Doctors often treat the condition with medicines that control heart rhythm or reduce the chance of blood clots. Some patients also undergo a procedure called an ablation, which creates small areas of scar tissue inside the heart to help restore a more normal electrical pattern.

The new findings point to another possible piece of the puzzle. Instead of focusing only on treating atrial fibrillation after it develops, researchers believe there may eventually be ways to lower risk earlier by reducing TMAO levels. That could involve dietary changes or other approaches that influence the gut bacteria responsible for producing the compound. More research is still needed before doctors can recommend specific treatments based on these findings. Future studies will determine whether lowering TMAO levels can reduce the number of people who develop irregular heart rhythms. If that happens, doctors may someday have another option for helping people protect their hearts before problems begin.

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Cleveland Clinic study links gut microbe byproduct to heart arrhythmia

Cleveland Clinic Researchers Find Link Between Gut Bacteria Byproduct and Irregular Heart Rhythm