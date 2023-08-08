Hannah M. Compton Named to Leadership Tampa Bay Class of 2024 

Hannah is poised to make a significant impact during her tenure in the Leadership Tampa Bay program through her commitment to community development.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Associate Hannah M. Compton has been named to the Leadership Tampa Bay Class of 2024, a prestigious leadership program dedicated to fostering excellence and innovation in the local community.

As one of the select few individuals chosen for this coveted opportunity, Hannah is poised to make a significant impact during her tenure in the Leadership Tampa Bay program through her commitment to community development and her passion for making a positive impact. Hannah’s community involvement also includes being a graduate of the Hillsborough County Bar Association Bar Leadership Institute’s Class of 2022-2023; a big sister for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program; and a member of Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers, Young Lawyers Division Committee, and the Junior League of Tampa’s Provisional Class, 2021-2022.

“I am honored and excited to be appointed to Leadership Tampa Bay,” said Hannah. “This program represents an incredible platform to collaborate with like-minded leaders, learn from diverse perspectives, and collectively address the challenges facing our city. I am excited to contribute my skills and knowledge to further the growth and prosperity of Tampa Bay.”

The Leadership Tampa Bay program, established by the Tampa Bay Chamber, holds regular meetings, educational sessions, tours, and candid conversations with top-level business, civic, and government leaders to provide members with an interactive and behind-the-scenes look at the region. Topics include education, tourism, the military, economic development, and more.

Hannah is a member of Shumaker’s Labor, Employment and Benefits Service Line, where she represents employers and provides litigation defense for current and former employees. Hannah’s practice focuses on employment discrimination and wage cases, drafting employee handbooks and employment agreements, and conducting workplace trainings and workplace investigations for employers. Additionally, Hannah routinely works alongside her clients to counsel them on enforcement of non-competition and non-solicit agreements.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.