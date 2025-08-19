The Harkin Institute Announces New Executive Director

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement and Drake University are proud to announce that Craig Owens will serve as the next Executive Director of The Harkin Institute. As Executive Director, Owens will advance the Institute’s work of delivering high-quality public policy and civic engagement while elevating its profile, deepening its impact, and delivering on its mission. Owens was appointed to the role following a national search.

In making this appointment, President Marty Martin expressed great optimism for The Harkin Institute’s future under Owens’ leadership. “Having known and worked with Craig for ten years, I have the utmost confidence in him as a leader and colleague. His competence, diligence, and enthusiastic vision for The Harkin Institute make him the right person to lead this wonderful part of Drake University in our quest to transform lives and strengthen communities.”

“In the past decade, The Harkin Institute has become a well-respected leader in our policy areas,” said Senator Tom Harkin (retired). “Many of the issues our work focuses on, like disability employment, social security reform, and water quality, are more prevalent than ever and crucial to the Institute’s mission. Craig’s experience in leading the launch of John Dee Bright College and his work to make it a successful and thriving feature of Drake University make him the ideal leader to leverage The Harkin Institute’s strengths in taking the organization to new heights.”

Owens joins The Harkin Institute after serving most recently as founding dean of The John Dee Bright College at Drake University. Working closely with a wide array of colleagues from across the University, Owens initiated and led curricular development, fundraising, policy, marketing, recruitment, and facilities planning and implementation, as well as securing community partnerships.

“Throughout the past 22 years, I have considered myself very fortunate to work alongside so many talented people dedicated to the transformational work that only places like Drake University can accomplish,” said Owens. “I know the same will undoubtedly be true of my role as Executive Director at The Harkin Institute, and I look forward to working with the Institute’s amazing people to build on the Harkins’ legacy and on The Institute’s many accomplishments in policy development and citizen engagement. Together, we will advance The Institute’s mission and amplify its successes regionally, nationally, and globally, elevating the Institute’s status as the leading voice on disability, retirement, and wellness policy. As I take on this role, I want to express my immense gratitude for the Drake students, faculty, and staff I have worked with until now, and especially those who have given their time, wisdom, and energy to The John Dee Bright College since its inception. They have deeply inspired me and will continue to do so.”