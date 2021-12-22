Hartford, Vermont Girls Soccer Team Game Ends Early Over Sexual Harassment Claims

The announcer at the game also made offensive remarks and misogynistic comments to the team. The district is working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

A soccer coach and his players ended a soccer match early in protest after sexual harassment taunts were issued from the stands from fans. Within six minutes of the game, the coach and players walked off the field against a rival opponent. The sexual harassment claims were heard from the student section when the game got competitive. The team tried their best to ignore the comments, but after a while, they became too toxic to ignore and the girls were in disbelief by the comments, which intensified, with each goal.

The coach stated that he told the team to pack up with six minutes remaining and made it clear that even if they were winning, he would have done the same. The coach also claims that he left practice for the following day as an option to give his players space.

Support from the community has poured in for the team and the coach on social media platforms and the Slate Valley School District Superintendent released a statement addressing the incident. According to the statement, an investigation has started based on evidence provided by game tape, adults, chaperones, fans, school resource officers, administration employees, and other students. The sexual harassment comments were followed by profanity and moaning and barking at a certain player.

The announcer at the game also made offensive remarks and misogynistic comments to the team. The district is working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Where can sexual harassment occur?

Vermont Law prohibits and punishes incidents of sexual harassment. Unfortunately, this crime is vague and has a widespread nature that commonly occurs in the following places:

The workplace or place of employment

Sporting Events

Colleges, Universities, and other places of education

Places of service such as bars, restaurants, massage clinics,

Almost any public place.

Sexual Harassment can be both verbal and physical. If left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Vermont natives who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled attorney today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases.

Seek legal counsel in the State of Vermont today.