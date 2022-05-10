Here’s What You Need to Do After Suffering Lacerations in a DUI Accident

After receiving medical treatment, you should get in touch with an attorney.

Lacerations are relatively common in car accidents, and while some might dismiss these injuries are mere “cuts,” the truth is that lacerations can be incredibly serious1. If you suffer a laceration in the wrong part of your body, you can easily bleed out. But when and how do people suffer lacerations in DUI accidents, and what should you do if you have been injured in this manner?

Your first step should always be to get in touch with a qualified lawyer. But we know what you’re thinking: “How can I find qualified attorneys near me?” Although it can be a little tricky to find Buffalo accident lawyers at times, you usually don’t have to look very hard to find an attorney who is willing to help you with your DUI injury claim. When you book a consultation with one of these legal professionals, you’ll receive personalized legal advice based on your unique situation. From there, you make your next move confidently and efficiently.

Why Might I Suffer Lacerations in a DUI Crash?

People may suffer lacerations for a number of reasons in a DUI crash, but this type of injury is generally caused by shards of glass or metal. When your vehicle is struck with tremendous force, all manner of fragments can fly through the air at high velocities. In addition, many individuals instinctively raise their hands in a protective manner, and they may then suffer lacerations to their wrists or forearms.

In some situations, lacerations may also be caused by the pavement. This is especially common in pedestrian accidents or when people are violently thrown from inside of their vehicles, possibly going through the windshield before impacting the asphalt beneath.

Consequences of Lacerations

Lacerations can either be quite minor or incredibly serious. One potentially devastating effect is a cut artery, which can easily be life-threatening2. Another potentially life-changing consequence is a disfiguring scar, which can ruin a victim’s self-confidence for the rest of their lives.

How Do I Get Compensation for Lacerations?

If you wish to receive compensation for your lacerations, the most important thing you need to do is get medical treatment as soon as possible. This serves two purposes: First, it ensures that you can heal as best you can. Secondly, it creates a written record of your injuries, which you can later use as evidence as you take legal action.

After receiving medical treatment, you should get in touch with an attorney. From there, you can pursue a fair, adequate settlement for your lacerations, which may include non-economic damages for things like emotional distress and disfigurement.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for Buffalo DUI or DWI injury lawyers, there are many qualified attorneys who are willing to assist you. All you need to do is book a consultation and start hashing out the details of your crash. Whether you have suffered lacerations, bruises, whiplash, or any other injury, you deserve compensation. Reach out today, and a lawyer can help you take your first steps towards a settlement in a highly effective manner.

