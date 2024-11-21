Here’s Why You Need a Lawyer to Fight a Child Molestation Accusation

Preserve any evidence related to the accusation and follow these tips for a better chance at a positive outcome.

At least 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 20 boys experience child sexual abuse. This is an unfortunate reality in the United States. Houston is not an exception to this.

Being accused of child molestation is a serious allegation that can lead to criminal charges. If you find yourself accused of such a crime, it is imperative that you consult a Houston child molestation attorney immediately and work with them to clear your name.

What is Child Molestation?

Under US law, child molestation is defined as the engagement of sexual acts with minors, including:

Indecent exposure

Taking pornographic photos

Inducement of sexual activities

Touching of private parts

Variations of these acts

Consequences of Being Accused of Child Molestation

The penalties for child molestation differ by state and depend on certain factors, like

The age of the victim

The defendant’s prior convictions

The severity of the crime

Most states take crimes against children very seriously, and a person convicted of such a crime can expect to spend a significant amount of time behind bars.

Upon release, offenders are expected to register with the sex offender database. Failure to do so can result in a felony conviction. The information of offenders may also be available publicly for a few years or for life, depending on the severity of the crime.

Being convicted of child abuse can result in lost jobs and the cancellation of any licenses held by the offender. Such people can also be alienated by society and may find it difficult to find a sense of normalcy again.

How a Lawyer Can Help

As the charges for child molestation are severe, it is essential to get in touch with a criminal defense attorney immediately. If you have been falsely accused of such a crime, a lawyer will be able to defend you in court.

Lawyers have a good understanding of the law, especially those with experience in dealing with child abuse allegations. Hiring a lawyer increases the chances you have of clearing your name. A lawyer will help you understand your rights and go over your case to help you build a strong defense.

Lawyers will be able to represent you in any investigation related to the case and advise you on the best course of action to take. They will be able to guide you in gathering evidence and represent you if your trial goes to court.

Lawyers will also investigate the case and establish the course of events, identify any possible witnesses, and help you get expert testimonies relevant to the case, like false confessions.

What Not to Do if You’re Accused of Child Molestation

If you’ve been accused of child molestation, you need to be very careful about how you behave, because your behavior can be misinterpreted and used against you in court.

For example, if there are any inconsistencies in the details of your story, you can be accused of lying in court. It’s therefore essential to take a few measures:

Avoid any contact with the alleged victim or their family.

Do not discuss the case with anyone.

Do not talk to law enforcement or investigators without your lawyer present.

Preserve any evidence related to the case, like phone calls, text messages, photos, etc.

Conclusion

In summary, being accused of molesting a child is a very serious affair and should not be taken lightly. It can upend your life if you don’t defend yourself well.

Hiring a good lawyer to defend you can help you build a good defense strategy and ensure you win the case.