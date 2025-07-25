Hidden Dangers in Orchid Supplements

Orchid-based supplements often contain hidden stimulants and mislabeled, potentially harmful ingredients.

Products sold as orchid-based sports supplements are often inaccurately labeled and can contain ingredients that may be harmful, according to a recent study. Out of a dozen supplements claiming to include extract from the Eria jarensis orchid, not a single one matched what was printed on its label. Some carried dangerously high amounts of caffeine—up to 665 milligrams per serving. That’s more than six cups of coffee. Others were found to contain a stimulant banned for human use.

Several products listed an ingredient called N,N-dimethylphenethylamine, which is approved as a flavoring agent but hasn’t been shown to offer any performance benefits. In some cases, this ingredient wasn’t even present in the supplement despite being on the label. In others, the amounts ranged widely, showing inconsistent quality and formulation. The findings suggest that this chemical name may be used more for marketing than actual benefit, possibly to distract from the large doses of caffeine or other stimulants in the mix.

Four of the supplements included ingredients not listed on the label. Two contained 1,4-dimethylamylamine, a substance banned by the FDA. This synthetic stimulant has never been approved for human use but has shown up in products meant to boost energy or performance. Taking it unknowingly, especially in combination with high levels of caffeine, could put added pressure on the heart and raise blood pressure. Researchers say this mix can increase the risk of heart problems, especially for those who already have underlying health issues.

Another issue the study revealed was the wildly inconsistent labeling of other stimulants, like yohimbine, synephrine, phenethylamine, and theobromine. One compound, theobromine, was present in some products at over 40 times the amount listed on the packaging. These inconsistencies point to a lack of quality control and a need for more oversight.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classifies dietary supplements as food rather than medicine, which means they don’t go through the same strict approval process that drugs do. This approach stems from a law passed in 1994, which made it easier for supplements to enter the market without proving they work or are safe. While this makes supplements more available, it also opens the door for products that don’t meet safety or labeling standards.

The researchers used a form of advanced lab testing to evaluate each supplement. Although only one sample from each brand was tested, and the products were purchased in 2021, the results still raise questions about what consumers are actually getting when they buy these products.

Experts in the field say that people are often drawn to supplements by promises of better strength, sharper focus, or faster results. But without proper oversight, those promises can lead to risk rather than reward. Products that contain pharmaceutical-grade stimulants but are marketed as natural pose a unique danger. Some of the chemicals found in the study don’t appear in nature at all, despite being labeled as botanical.

Instead of choosing blends with many unfamiliar ingredients, some professionals suggest sticking to single-ingredient supplements when possible. Simpler products are less likely to contain hidden or dangerous substances. They are also easier to evaluate for safety and usefulness.

Researchers agree that supplements should be tested in well-designed clinical trials before being sold for performance or health benefits. Labels should match the contents of the product, and manufacturers should be held responsible for any discrepancies. Until then, many products remain on the market without clear evidence of what they contain or how they affect the body.

In short, those drawn in by the idea of an orchid-based performance booster may not be getting what they expect. And in some cases, they may be getting much more than they bargained for.

Sources:

‘Orchid’ Supplements Often Mislabeled, May Pose Health Risks

Presence and quantity of ingredients in sports supplements purportedly containing the orchid Eria jarensis