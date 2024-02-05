Hillsborough County Bar Association Recognizes Sean P. Bevil as Outstanding Young Lawyer 

As a former prosecutor with significant trial experience, Sean takes a very practical approach to litigation when it comes to efficiently managing a case and tenaciously arguing his clients’ issues.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Associate Sean P. Bevil has received the Hillsborough County Bar Association (HCBA) Young Lawyers Division’s Outstanding Young Lawyer Award. This significant award recognizes Sean’s outstanding contributions to the legal community, acknowledging his ethical approach and the positive impact he has made in shaping the practice of law in Hillsborough County.

“I cannot think of a more deserving attorney than Sean for this year’s Outstanding Young Lawyer Award. Sean was selected for this recognition by our Board because of his dedication to professionalism in the practice of law, his selfless service to the Tampa Bay community, and his unwavering support of the young lawyers in our legal community,” said Amanda Keller, HCBA Young Lawyers Division Board Member.

Committed to the legal community, Sean is the President of the HCBA Young Lawyers Division Board of Directors, where he has been a member since 2017, has served as Chair of the Member Services Committee, and was a member of the Bar Leadership Institute Class of 2019-2021.

Sean is a member of Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line and Community Association Business Sector, taking on a wide variety of issues and disputes. As a former prosecutor with significant trial experience, Sean takes a very practical approach to litigation when it comes to efficiently managing a case and tenaciously arguing his clients’ issues.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Sean worked for the State Attorney’s Office for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, where he was no stranger to the courtroom. As an Assistant State Attorney, Sean was responsible for prosecuting thousands of cases, including felony crimes involving murder, armed robbery, traffic homicide, schemes to defraud, and drug trafficking.

“Sean’s tireless efforts have placed him at the forefront of leadership efforts in Hillsborough County as he continues to simultaneously develop a thriving legal practice based on his impeccable reputation, serve as President of the Hillsborough County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, act as the Recruiting Director on the Associate Board of Ambassadors for the American Cancer Society, and mentor colleagues adjusting to the profession. Indeed, Sean embodies and epitomizes a lawyer truly deserving of the Outstanding Young Lawyer Award,” said HCBA Young Lawyers Division Board Member Alexis Dion Deveaux.

