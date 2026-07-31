Hiring an Accident Lawyer in Phoenix? Ask These Questions

Treat it like an interview. Did they listen more than they talked? Did they explain things in plain English? Were they honest about the weak spots in your case?

If you’re reading this after a crash, you’re probably doing it between doctor visits, missed shifts, and calls from an insurance adjuster. That’s exactly when most people choose their lawyer, which is why so many choose badly. They pick the first name they’ve found online and hope for the best.

That’s a mistake, and in Phoenix it’s an easy one to make. The Arizona Department of Transportation recorded 121,107 traffic crashes statewide in 2024, most of them in Maricopa County. That volume supports hundreds of injury firms competing for your case, and they don’t all work the same way. The lawyer you choose shapes everything that follows, from the size of your settlement to how long the case drags on.

What to Ask at Your First Consultation

A short first meeting can tell you almost everything you need to know, if you know what to ask. Here are the questions that matter.

Who Will Actually Handle My Case?

Start here, because the answer surprises people. At many firms, the lawyer you meet at the consultation isn’t the person who works your file. Cases get passed to associates, paralegals, or case managers, and some clients never speak to their attorney again after day one.

There’s nothing wrong with a team approach. Support staff keeps cases moving. Still, you deserve to know:

Who your point of contact will be

How often you’ll get updates

Whether the attorney in the room will be the attorney at the negotiating table

Ask directly: “If I call with a question next month, who picks up?”

How Much of Your Practice Is Accident Law?

Some lawyers handle a divorce on Monday, a will on Tuesday, and a car crash on Wednesday. There’s nothing wrong with that kind of practice, but insurance companies know the difference. Adjusters track which firms take cases to trial and which ones settle cheaply to keep files moving.

An accident lawyer in Phoenix who works injury cases day in and day out will know local court tendencies, common defense tactics, and what similar injuries have settled for in Maricopa County. That knowledge changes offers.

Ask for specifics. How many cases like yours has the firm handled in the past year? What happened in them?

What Do You Think My Case Is Worth, and Why?

Be careful with this one, because the answer tells you more about the lawyer than the case. An honest attorney won’t promise a number at the first meeting. Your medical treatment isn’t finished. Fault questions haven’t been resolved. Anyone who guarantees a big payout before seeing your records is selling, not evaluating.

What you want instead is a lawyer who explains how value gets built:

Medical bills

Lost wages

Future treatment

Pain and suffering

Arizona’s comparative fault rules also matter here, since your compensation can shrink by your share of the blame.

What Are Your Fees, and What Happens If We Lose?

Most accident lawyers work on a contingency basis, meaning they take a percentage of your recovery and nothing upfront. The standard may sound simple, but the details are where people get surprised.

Ask what the percentage is, and whether it increases if the case goes to trial. Many agreements jump from 30% to 40% once a lawsuit is filed. Then ask about case costs, things like filing fees, records requests, and expert witnesses. Some firms deduct those from your share even when you lose. Others absorb them.

None of these arrangements are wrong. Hiding them is. Get the fee agreement in writing and read it before signing.

Will You Take This Case to Trial If Needed?

Here’s an open secret: some high-volume firms almost never see a courtroom. Their business model is settling quickly, and insurance companies are pricing their offers accordingly.

You don’t want a lawyer who’s eager to sue. Trials are slow and expensive, and most cases should settle. What you want is a lawyer the other side believes will try the case if the offer stays low. That credibility alone raises settlements.

Ask when the firm last took an injury case to verdict. A confident answer, even about a case they lost, beats a vague one.

How Long Will This Take, and What’s My Deadline?

A straightforward claim with clear fault might resolve in months, while a disputed case with serious injuries can run past a year, sometimes well past. A good lawyer gives you a realistic range and explains what could stretch it.

Arizona generally gives injury victims two years from the accident to file a lawsuit, and claims against government entities carry a much shorter notice window at 180 days. If you miss those dates, your case amounts to nothing no matter how strong it is.

If a lawyer can’t immediately tell you the deadlines that apply to your situation, keep looking.

What Do You Need From Me?

This question flips the interview, and the answer reveals how the firm operates. A well-run practice will have a clear list: medical records, the police report, photos, insurance correspondence, and a warning to stay off social media while the claim is open.

A vague answer suggests a firm that reacts instead of plans. Your case will sit in a drawer at a firm like that.

Trust the Meeting, Not the Marketing

Here’s what most crash victims never realize: you can interview lawyers the way employers interview candidates, and it costs nothing. Most Phoenix injury firms don’t charge for the first consultation. That meeting, not the billboard, is where you find out who a lawyer actually is.

So treat it like an interview. Did they listen more than they talked? Did they explain things in plain English? Were they honest about the weak spots in your case? The lawyer who points out problems at the first meeting is usually the one who solves them later.

You only get one chance to resolve your claim. Ask the hard questions now, while asking is still free.