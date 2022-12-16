Hit by a Stolen Vehicle on a Motorcycle in Los Angeles: Can I Sue?

You might sue the organization that allowed the car to be stolen in the first place.

According to the official statistics, approximately 30,000 vehicles are stolen each year in Los Angeles. This means that there is a relatively high chance of being involved in a crash with one of these vehicles. Car thieves driving stolen vehicles are more likely to drive erratically, and they are much more likely to commit hit-and-runs to avoid any issues with the police. This makes matters exceedingly dangerous for average citizens – especially those driving motorcycles. So what can you do in this situation? How can you sue?

An Example a Stolen Vehicle Motorcycle Crash

On November 29th, stunning footage was released of a stolen vehicle spinning through an intersection before striking a motorcyclist in Malibu. The vehicle had been stolen from a rehabilitation center, and the crash killed the driver. Miraculously, the motorcyclist survived. His lawyer is now trying to figure out who was really to blame for the accident, and how the vehicle was stolen. He has been left with a number of injuries, including nine broken ribs, a punctured lung, and an injured leg.

Who Can You Sue?

In the above example, the victim’s options for legal action are quite limited. This is because the negligent party not only stole the vehicle, but he also died in the crash. California is not a no-fault state, and you must hold a negligent party liable in order to file a lawsuit and receive a settlement. Even if the criminal who stole the vehicle had survived the crash, there is no real guarantee that they would have the ability to provide a meaningful settlement. The truth is that criminals who drive stolen vehicles usually don’t have much money – and they’re certainly not insured.

In this type of situation, you might need to get a little creative with the help of your lawyers. For example, you might sue the organization that allowed the car to be stolen in the first place. In the above example, you might claim that the rehabilitation center should have had better security in order to prevent its vehicles from being stolen. Alternatively, you could turn to your own insurance provider for at least some compensation. Admittedly, this is a difficult situation that requires a considerable degree of legal knowledge and strategy. But the most important thing is not to give up on your chance of compensation.

