Honolulu Police Arrested 18 People for Drunk Driving in One Night

KITV Island Television – Earlier this month, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested 18 people overnight for drunk driving. Police were on the lookout for drunk drivers, especially since Thursday was Cinco de Mayo, a night when people typically attend parties with alcohol.

According to HPD’s arrest log, the DUI arrests happened all over the island — from the Ala Moana and Ward areas, to Downtown Honolulu, Kaimuki, Kaneohe, Nanakuli, and three drivers were arrested at the intersection of Kualakai Parkway and Keahumoa Parkway near U.H. West Oahu.

According to statistics HPD provided to KITV4, police arrested 2,539 people for impaired driving last year, and 658 people this year through the end of April.

What are the consequences for driving under the influence in Hawaii?

According to Hawaii’s law, those convicted of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant face up to five days in jail plus a fine. Their driver’s license will be revoked for a year, except for driving to work. Additional penalties may include an ignition interlock device on their vehicle, and attend substance abuse classes. The penalties increase for repeat offenders.

HPD is warning drivers that officers will be setting up DUI checkpoints through the summer of 2022.

