Hormel Recalls 4 Million Pounds of Chicken

Hormel pulls millions of pounds of chicken off the shelves over possible metal contamination.

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced a major recall involving over 4 million pounds of frozen chicken products after metal fragments were found in the food. The company confirmed that small pieces of metal broke off from a conveyor belt used in production, prompting an immediate recall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) classified the action as a Class I recall, which is the most serious level and applies when there is a reasonable chance that consuming the food could cause injury or death.

The recall affects several types of frozen chicken breast and chicken thigh products sold under Hormel’s “FIRE BRAISED MEATS” label. These items were distributed across the country between February 10 and September 19, 2025, mainly through commercial food service channels. This means that while the products were not sold directly to consumers in grocery stores, they may still be found in the kitchens of restaurants, hotels, schools, hospitals, and other large food service institutions.

Hormel reported that the issue came to light after several food service customers complained about finding metal in their chicken. Once the source was identified—a damaged conveyor belt—production lines were stopped, and an internal investigation began immediately. While there have been no reports of injury or illness connected to the contaminated chicken, both Hormel and the USDA have urged caution, warning that the presence of metal fragments can cause choking, cuts in the mouth or throat, and internal injuries if swallowed.

The recall covers multiple bulk cases of boneless chicken breast and thigh meat, packaged in varying weights from 13.8 to 23.8 pounds. Each box was labeled with specific product codes such as 65009, 77531, 46750, 86206, and 134394, and all carry the establishment number “P-223” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Businesses that purchased these products are advised not to serve them under any circumstances. Instead, they should dispose of the affected items or contact Hormel Foods for guidance on returns or reimbursements.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) expressed concern that some of these recalled items may still be sitting in large freezers at restaurants or institutions unaware of the contamination risk. The agency urged all food service operators to review their inventory carefully and to ensure that any potentially affected products are safely discarded. Even though most consumers are unlikely to have these products in their home freezers, the FSIS is encouraging the public to stay informed and to report any concerns to the appropriate authorities.

This recall serves as another reminder of how easily foreign materials can end up in mass-produced foods, despite strict safety protocols. Mechanical breakdowns in factory equipment, such as conveyor belts or mixing machines, can introduce small bits of metal or plastic into food products without immediate detection. Companies are required to monitor for these hazards through quality checks and metal detectors, but even a brief malfunction can cause widespread contamination.

In response to this incident, Hormel Foods stated that it has strengthened its equipment inspection processes and retrained production staff to detect potential issues earlier. The company also said it remains committed to consumer safety and is cooperating fully with the USDA’s ongoing oversight.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations through the company’s website or by calling 1-800-523-4635. Those who believe they may have consumed the affected chicken and are experiencing unusual symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

While no injuries have been reported, the large scale of the recall highlights the importance of quick action in preventing harm. Both Hormel and federal regulators have emphasized that safety comes first, and removing the affected products from circulation is a necessary step to protect the public. The incident will likely serve as a case study for how manufacturing oversight and consumer reporting can work together to catch problems before they cause serious health consequences.

Sources:

USDA Announces Nationwide Recall of More Than 4 Million Pounds of Frozen Chicken Products

Hormel recalls nearly 5 million pounds of frozen chicken over metal contamination