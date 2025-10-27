How AI Will Change What Clients Are Willing to Pay For Legal Work

Lawyers aren’t being replaced by AI, but the way their work is valued is changing fast.

For decades, efficiency in law often meant more staff, more hours, and higher fees. Now, new tools are redefining what efficiency looks like. Lawverra, an AI-powered legal drafting and compliance platform, reports that its beta pilots reduced contract drafting time by 60%, speeding delivery and reducing errors while keeping human oversight central. That efficiency is pushing clients to expect faster, clearer outcomes and is accelerating interest in flat-fee and outcome-based pricing.

Lawverra’s efficiency results come from internal beta pilots with small firms and solo practitioners (time-to-draft metrics and error-reduction measurements tracked internally).

These pilot findings align with broader industry research, 71% of clients prefer flat fees for full cases and 51% for individual tasks, while up to 74% of hourly-billed work could be automated by AI, and firms now handle 34% more flat-fee cases than in 2016 (Clio Legal Trends Report).

The ABA’s 2024 Legal Technology Survey confirms AI adoption is rising across firms, and recent ABA guidance highlights lawyer duties of competence, confidentiality, disclosure, and fair fees when using AI.

Attorneys are already debating how quickly AI is changing day-to-day practice. One BigLaw associate said in an online forum that they were “stunned” at how effective tools like ChatGPT and Gemini had become at drafting documents, adding that client awareness of this shift was only a matter of time.

Not everyone agreed. Another lawyer pointed out that “somebody has to proofread it,” noting that AI still mis-cites cases, can’t conduct depositions, and produces “pretty generic” text.

For some, the concern was less about accuracy and more about staffing. “A firm that previously needed 20 associates may now only need 10,” one commenter observed, suggesting efficiency could shrink opportunities for junior lawyers.

Others were more pragmatic. As one transactional lawyer put it: “Why would I have two first-years review contracts for weeks when I can have an AI do it in minutes?”

Herold Pierre, Founder & CEO of Lawverra, has been watching closely how small legal teams experiment with AI in their daily work.

“AI’s biggest misconception is replacing lawyers. The real story is in the upside, faster turnaround, fewer drafting errors, and a shift toward pricing models that reflect value and outcomes rather than time alone,” says Pierre.

On client expectations, Pierre noted that the shift isn’t about whether firms use AI, but about what clients are willing to pay for. “The profession has always sold time, but in the AI era, what clients are really buying is trust, expertise, and judgment,” he explained.

On ethics and billing, he cautioned that the risks go beyond spreadsheets. “If you charge a client for five hours of work that an AI tool completed in minutes, you’re risking not only client relationships but professional credibility. Lawyers who rethink billing now will be in a stronger position long-term.”

Looking ahead, Pierre sees AI less as a replacement and more as an enabler. “Small firms can compete with larger ones by letting AI handle routine drafting, while focusing human energy on strategy, negotiation, and client care. The lawyers who thrive will be those who treat AI as a partner, not a threat.”