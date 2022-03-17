How an Orthopedic Knee Surgeon Can Help Your Personal Injury Case

Since a personal injury case is concerned, documentation of the entire process right from the beginning is very critical.

Personal injury is a term used in law for injury to the mind and body of a person rather than damage to properties. Among all medical specialists, orthopedic surgeons can help you deal with injuries you sustained. An orthopedic surgeon is an expert in treating injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system. They treat many orthopedic-related diseases and conditions like sprains, strains, dislocation, fractures, soft tissue injuries, etc. Some of the treatment methods they employ include physical therapy, ortho biologics, injections, and surgeries. Despite their field of expertise, an orthopedic knee surgeon can assist in personal injury cases.

Who are Orthopedic Specialists?

As mentioned earlier, Orthopedic specialists treat conditions that affect the musculoskeletal system. Some of these conditions are back and spine injuries, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, pediatric injuries, shoulder injuries, sports injuries, trauma, hip and knee injuries, and so on. Therefore, an orthopedic can offer services like total joint replacement, total knee replacement, total shoulder replacement, trauma surgery, ligament reconstruction, spine surgery, and pediatric orthopedic surgery, amongst many others. Orthopedic surgeons are not hard to find. You can always make an appointment with a specialist to help with your concerns.

The Role of an Orthopedic Knee Surgeon in a Personal Injury Case

One of the first medical specialists to assess you after an accident is an orthopedic specialist. Their years of specialized medical training in muscle and skeletal injuries earned them the required skills, knowledge, and treatment options that other medical professionals do not have. Some orthopedic surgeons are generalists, while others are specialists in certain areas like hip, knee, foot, ankle, etc. For a severe injury, it is better to see a specialist than a generalist. For instance, if you suffer a knee injury, an orthopedic knee surgeon would be the best bet, and for a hip injury, you need an orthopedic hip surgeon.

When it comes to personal injury cases, their roles are somewhat different. The things that an orthopedic surgeon do in personal injury cases include:

Evaluation: An orthopedic surgeon will perform the initial evaluation or assessment of the client. It involves taking a detailed record of the client`s medical history. The surgeon also analyzes the current medical condition and proffer a comprehensive treatment plan for the client. All of these will be relayed appropriately to the personal injury lawyer. Diagnosis: The orthopedic surgeon runs a detailed diagnosis for the client. Myriads of specialized tests are needed to direct the path of treatment. Diagnosis is crucial to determine if the client is safe from danger, to rule out suspected injuries, and accurately choose treatment options when necessary. An MRI or CT scan may be needed, and occasionally, an Electromyography or Nerve Conduction Velocity test could be done when required. Physical Therapy: Depending on the injury inflicted or case, the orthopedic surgeon may require physical therapy. Doing so will ensure that the client is relieved of pains and aches to promote quick recovery. Surgery: Sometimes, the damage could be more than just medications can solve. In such cases, surgeries are essential to help the patient recover. Orthopedic surgeons perform hip, knee, foot, or ankle surgeries as the need arises. They can also provide a detailed report at the end of the procedure to the attorney to be used in court proceedings. Documentation: Since a personal injury case is concerned, documentation of the entire process right from the beginning is very critical. The most valuable role that an orthopedic surgeon has to play in a personal injury case is the documentation of every minute detail of each stage, starting from the initial evaluation that started the process up until the final recovery. The tests results, the treatment procedure, and the client`s recovery process after each stage are vital details to be mentioned. These can be used to strengthen your claim in your personal injury case.

Reports Needed from an Orthopedic Doctor for a Personal Injury Case

Nature of Orthopedic Injury: This involves identifying the specific injury sustained by the client. Causation: It emphasizes the cause of the orthopedic injury inflicted on the patient, e.g. workplace accident. Medical Necessity of Treatment: This is an attestation to the necessity of all the medical procedures, surgeries, conservative treatments, or palliative care carried out on the client for recovery. Reasonableness of Medical Bills: This is necessary to reflect the cutting of cost done by the doctor and that the medical bills are reasonable and not spiked. Current Disability: This is necessary when there is a temporary or partial disability due to the injury inflicted on the client.

Conclusion

Other reports that an orthopedic doctor could provide include anticipated future medical expenses, the effect of injury on daily activities, and the ability to work. An orthopedic specialist will not only aid your healing process but will also help you to get fair compensation for your injury.