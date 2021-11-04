How are Damages Calculated in a Minneapolis Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

So how much is your settlement worth? It’s tough to say, since each case is different. However, Federal law places limits on how much money you can receive.

Many victims of sexual harassment are primarily motivated to file lawsuits due to a sense of justice. They take legal action because they want to ensure that their abusers experience consequences. However, victims may also require considerable settlements in order to be made whole. Settlements can also help victims deal with various losses. But how exactly are damages calculated in a sexual harassment lawsuit?

If you’re wondering how much money you might receive after filing a sexual harassment lawsuit, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney in Minnesota who specializes in sexual harassment lawsuits. These legal professionals can help you understand what to expect as you move forward, and they may be able to provide you with a general estimate of how much your settlement could be worth.

Economic Damages

Damages are split into two categories: economic and non-economic. Economic damages include all of your financial losses. If you were fired, demoted, or denied a raise due to sexual harassment, you could receive all of the income you would have otherwise earned. This is referred to as “back pay.” It may include not just salary but also bonuses, tips, benefits, vacation pay, retirement benefits, stock options, and profit-sharing. You may also sue for medical expenses if you were forced to seek psychological treatment due to the hardships you have been forced to endure.

Non-Economic Damages

Non-economic damages represent the negative effects of your sexual harassment that are not financial in nature. Dealing with these damages is not always easy, since emotional distress, PTSD, and pain and suffering are somewhat abstract in nature. The court will consider a wide range of factors in order to assign a dollar amount to these non-economic damages.

Punitive Damages

In addition, you may also be eligible to recover punitive damages from the guilty party. These damages are typically awarded when the sexual harassment is of a particularly egregious nature. In addition, these damages may be considered if the employer knew you were being harassed but did nothing to address the issue. For example, you may have complained to management numerous times.

Damage Caps for Sexual Harassment Lawsuits

So how much is your settlement worth? It’s tough to say, since each case is different. However, Federal law places limits on how much money you can receive. If your company has more than 500 employees, you can only receive a maximum of $300,000 in compensatory damages. But individual states have their own rules, and there is no cap on compensatory damages in Minnesota.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Minneapolis area for a qualified attorney who has experience with sexual harassment lawsuits, look no further than Halunen Law. We specialize in sexual harassment lawsuits and employment law, and we are passionate about fighting for the rights of victims in Minneapolis. No one should have to endure sexual harassment in the workplace, and we’ll help you recover a settlement that reflects the true extent of your damages. Book your consultation today.