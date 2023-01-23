How are Damages Valuated After Truck Accidents in Anaheim, California?

California law requires that drivers have a way to cover costs related to damages or injuries caused in a truck accident.

Catastrophic injury or death may be the result of a tractor trailer accident leading to a victim’s high medical costs, lost employment, loss of family income and funeral and burial expenses. Insurance companies and judges may be more inclined to award higher damages when they can easily be calculated.

Invisible injury can be costly

Accident victims should seek medical counsel after an accident regardless of obvious personal injury. In many cases, a person who does not believe they were injured and has no injury noted by the naked eye, may have sustained considerable damage, including brain injury, spinal injury, or other internal damage. Medical personnel must run diagnostic testing to determine if the accident victim has been cleared of these possible injuries. Traumatic brain injury, concussions, or other brain conditions should be ruled out after a car accident to prevent further harmful losses to the victim.

Insurance and liability

California law requires that drivers have a way to cover costs related to damages or injuries caused in a truck accident. In California everyone is responsible, not only for the result of his, or her willful acts, but also for an injury, or wrongful death occurrence during ordinary care. This means that if a driver is responsible for any part of activities that led to injury, the compensation will be adjusted in accordance with a percentage of fault assigned to each driver. An Anaheim truck accident lawyer can assist victims with the valuation of damages after an accident.

Compensatory damages include an award of money to compensate for actual economic losses, based on property damage, and/or injury. Total awards include economic damages for present and future loss of earnings, medical bills, future medical care, household expenses and non-economic damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of companionship.

Punitive damages are rarely awarded in California and are based on occasions where an individual’s actions were found to be reckless, intentional, egregious, and harmful resulting in the injury. An accident attorney can explain the possibility of punitive damages based on individual cases.

Driver qualification impact

California truck accident attorneys can explain the relevance of driver qualifications on the occurrence of truck accidents. Truck drivers employed by motor carriers are required to have a driver qualification file that includes certification of driver violations. When violations reveal poor driving records, other parties may be held responsible for damages apart from the driver. When truck driver violations occur, proper and timely notification must be provided to the State in accordance with Federal Law.

Hire a lawyer

Seek counsel immediately after a truck accident for guidance on how to navigate afterward, regarding physical examination and car inspection to show how external vehicle damages may have played a part in physical injury. Truck accident attorneys can proceed in completion of insurance and legal documents toward the recovery of damages.

