How Can a Child Be Charged as an Adult in Pennsylvania?

It doesn’t really make sense, does it? Why would you charge a minor as if they were an adult when they’re not an adult? Across the United States, specifically in Pennsylvania, the question of whether a child can be charged as an adult is a deeply complex and often controversial aspect of the state’s criminal justice system.

While juvenile courts are typically designed to rehabilitate young offenders, there are certain circumstances under which a minor—defined as someone under the age of 18—can face the same legal consequences as an adult. This process involves a combination of legal statutes, prosecutorial discretion, and judicial rulings all in the interest of punishment for punishment’s sake. Understanding how it works is critical for families, legal advocates, and policy makers as they navigate an unfair but very real issue in our criminal justice system.

The Juvenile Justice System vs. Adult Criminal Court

Pennsylvania operates under a dual-track system for dealing with criminal offenses committed by minors. In most cases, individuals under 18 are processed through the juvenile justice system, which emphasizes rehabilitation rather than punishment. Juvenile court proceedings are more informal, and records are typically sealed or protected.

However, when the offense is severe or the child has a history of prior offenses, the law allows for what’s known as a “transfer” or “certification” to adult court. This move significantly alters the trajectory of the case. In adult court, minors face the same procedures, sentencing standards, and long-term consequences as adults—including the possibility of incarceration in adult correctional facilities.

One notable case in Philadelphia involved a 14-year-old beating a 73-year-old man to death. In that case, the offender was charged as an adult with third-degree murder. Those charges were later dismissed.

Statutory Exclusion: When the Law Requires Adult Charges

One of the primary mechanisms through which a child can be charged as an adult in Pennsylvania is known as statutory exclusion. This means that for certain crimes, state law automatically excludes the juvenile court from jurisdiction and requires the case to be filed directly in adult criminal court.

Under 42 Pa. Cons. Stat. § 6302, statutory exclusion applies to minors aged 15 and older who are charged with serious offenses such as:

Murder

Rape

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Robbery involving a firearm

Voluntary manslaughter

Certain firearm violations

These cases are typically referred to as “direct file” cases, meaning they bypass the juvenile system entirely unless transferred back by a judge.

Judicial Waiver: Discretionary Transfers

Another path to adult court is through a judicial waiver. This occurs when a prosecutor requests that a juvenile court judge waive jurisdiction and allow the case to be transferred to adult court. The request can be made for minors as young as 14, depending on the crime.

To approve the waiver, the judge considers several factors, including:

The child’s age and maturity

The nature and severity of the offense

The child’s prior record, if any

The likelihood of rehabilitation within the juvenile system

Input from psychologists or probation officers

This process includes a hearing at which the defense can argue against the transfer. If the judge finds that public interest would be better served through adult prosecution, the waiver is granted.

Murder Charges: Automatic Adult Prosecution

In Pennsylvania, juveniles charged with criminal homicide (murder) are automatically prosecuted as adults, regardless of their age. This stems from state law, which gives exclusive jurisdiction over murder cases to adult criminal court. A minor charged with murder does not initially receive a juvenile court hearing, and the only way to return the case to juvenile court is through a process called decertification.

To seek decertification, a Philadelphia criminal defense lawyer must petition the court and demonstrate that the juvenile system is capable of rehabilitating the youth before they turn 21. This process requires extensive evidence, including psychological evaluations, academic records, and expert testimony.

Reverse Certification: Bringing the Case Back to Juvenile Court

When a juvenile is charged in adult court—either through direct file or statutory exclusion—Pennsylvania law does allow for the possibility of reverse certification, also called decertification. This is the process of asking the adult court to transfer the case back to juvenile court.

Reverse certification is not automatic and requires the defense to prove that:

The juvenile system is adequate for rehabilitation

The child is amenable to treatment

Public safety does not require adult-level punishment

If successful, the case returns to juvenile court, where it will follow a different set of procedures and penalties focused more on treatment than incarceration.

Sentencing Implications for Juveniles in Adult Court

When a child is convicted in adult court, they face adult sentencing guidelines. However, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued rulings that limit extreme punishments for juveniles. In Miller v. Alabama (2012), the Court held that mandatory life without parole for juveniles is unconstitutional, and Montgomery v. Louisiana (2016) made this decision retroactive.

Despite these protections, a juvenile in adult court can still face lengthy prison terms and, in some cases, adult prison time. Some minors may be held in juvenile detention centers until they turn 18, at which point they are transferred to adult facilities.

The Controversy and Ongoing Reform Efforts

Charging children as adults remains a contentious issue in Pennsylvania. Critics argue that it undermines the rehabilitative goals of juvenile justice and increases the likelihood of recidivism. Studies have shown that juveniles prosecuted as adults are more likely to reoffend than those handled in the juvenile system. Additionally, advocates raise concerns about the psychological impact of adult incarceration on young people.

In recent years, there have been efforts to reform these laws, including proposals to raise the minimum age for adult prosecution, expand access to reverse certification, and limit solitary confinement for juveniles in adult jails.

Is Charging a Child as an Adult Justice?

While the state of Pennsylvania provides mechanisms for both rehabilitation and adult-level accountability, the decision to charge a child as an adult carries lifelong consequences. The process is governed by a mix of statutory mandates and judicial discretion, and understanding the pathways to adult court is crucial for ensuring that young defendants receive fair and appropriate treatment under the law. For minors and their families, navigating this complex legal terrain often requires the guidance of experienced juvenile defense attorneys who can advocate for alternatives to adult prosecution.