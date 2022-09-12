How Can a Labor Attorney Help Set Up a Business in Montana?

A business needs to be formally incorporated in its early stages. This is done for a number of reasons, such as tax purposes, the ability to transfer ownership, and limiting the liability of the ownership.

Billings, MT – There are several different things that should be done in the early stages of starting a business to remain compliant with various employment regulations. This includes documenting employment relationships with workers, incorporating the business, setting up a payroll, and creating sexual harassment policies. When done correctly, this will help the business avoid problems or legal disputes at a later time. If there are issues that need to be decided formally in court, or the business is facing a lawsuit, it is important for the business to get advice from a labor and employment lawyer in Montana.

Employment contracts

Any business that needs to hire employees should formally document the terms of employment and related issues. This can include the length of employment, pay rate, paid vacation time and benefits, employer policies and how they are violated, and issues related to non-disclosure. Because the terms need to be specific and address these areas of the law, the employment contracts should be drafted with the assistance of a licensed attorney.

Incorporation

A business needs to be formally incorporated in its early stages. This is done for a number of reasons, such as tax purposes, the ability to transfer ownership, and limiting the liability of the ownership. Montana law requires that the founders of the business formally file articles of incorporation and take other steps that will start the operations of the company.

Sexual harassment policy

It is a good idea for businesses to have a formal, written sexual harassment policy in place to avoid lawsuits and other forms of liability. Workers can receive training so that they understand the policy and know how to report any harassment when they notice it in the workplace. The policy should teach the workers about the definition of workplace harassment, and make them aware of the consequences of acting illegally.

Payroll and wage issues

All businesses should follow relevant wage laws, such as minimum wage, and pay employees in a timely manner to avoid accusations of wage theft and lawsuits for outstanding wages. The business is also required by law to keep proper records of all the worker’s hours and pay rates, including overtime. Employers who make mistakes or incorporate illegal pay practices into their payroll issues can be forced to pay their workers properly as required. Damages available to workers can include late fees on missing wages or liquidated damages.

Assistance from an employment lawyer

