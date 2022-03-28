How Can Cargo Problems Cause Truck Accidents?

There are strict weight limits for commercial vehicles set by the federal government.

Jackson, MS – When a truck driver in Jackson is ready to begin driving a route or making deliveries, they need to be mindful of issues created by the cargo in their vehicle. Even the most skilled drivers can start to run into problems if their cargo is too heavy, it moves around while they are driving, the load becomes damaged from excessive movement. There are several ways that these issues can contribute to accidents, and the driver or their employer may be sued for any damage that they cause.

Braking issues

Trucks put a lot of wear and tear on brakes because they have to stop a heavy vehicle multiple times a day throughout the course of a long drive. Brake failures in general are a common cause of commercial vehicle accidents because they do not last nearly as long as for standard drivers. If cargo is too heavy or not properly loaded, it is much more likely that the driver will experience issues with their brakes that can lead to an accident. Heavy cargo also means the brakes are also less likely to bring the vehicle to a complete stop if the driver needs to suddenly avoid an obstacle.

Rollover accidents

A semi truck can easily flip on its side or rollover because of a number of different problems. Cargo that is loaded incorrectly or too heavy in certain areas can affect the balance of a truck or move around and make it flip during a turn, lane change, or while braking. These kinds of accidents tend to be extremely dangerous because multiple other vehicles may collide with an overturned trailer on a highway.

Overloaded vehicles

There are strict weight limits for commercial vehicles set by the federal government. This is because excessive cargo or other issues that contribute to large amounts of weight can make trucks much more dangerous and harder to control. The likelihood of a crash increases greatly if the vehicle is in violation of weight limits. For these reasons, the truck can be inspected at a weigh station and taken out of service if the load is too heavy.

Suing a negligent driver

A truck that causes injuries and property damage due to cargo or other problems is a liability for the employer. They may be sued and have to pay the victim’s medical bills, lost income and wages, and other losses caused by the crash. Special insurance is required for fleets of commercial vehicles, as truck accidents tend to be expensive.

Finding help after a truck crash

