How Common are Divorce Filings in New York?

Brooklyn, NY – Married couples may be surprised to find out that divorces are fairly common in the United States and in New York. However, the number of people who are both getting married and divorcing between married couples tends to change over time. There were actually more people getting divorced during the 1960s and 1970s than at any point in the following decades. Any marriage comes with some risk of divorce, and once a person knows that their marriage will end, it is crucial to get legal advice as soon as possible.

Divorce data and statistics

According to census data, marriage rates have declined significantly over the last few decades. This means that the total number of divorces has also dropped because less people are getting married. Overall, the national divorce rate for married couples has been dropping slightly as well.

About thirty percent of all first marriages will end in divorce, and there are certain factors such as getting married at a young age that actually increase the chances of a divorce happening. In total, approximately forty five to fifty percent of marriages do not last and the couple eventually gets divorced.

New York’s divorce rate is actually slightly lower than the national average. However, people entering into a second or third marriage have much greater odds of having to get divorced again. Marriages in the United States tend to only last about eight years on average, which is one of the shortest lengths for an average marriage out of any country in the world. All of these data points taken together show that divorces are a regular phenomenon in American culture.

The ease of filing for divorce

The adoption of no fault divorce laws in New York and other states, as well as things like divorce mediation and settlement agreements have made the process to end a marriage more efficient than ever. Some couples can end their marriage and go their separate ways within just a few months, although some divorce cases can take years if there are large amounts of shared property and interests. No fault divorce is a system where one or both members of the couple say that the marriage has broken down, and they can dissolve the marriage for any reason as long as basic residency requirements are met.

