How Courts Decide on Ongoing Payments Between Ex-Partners

When a relationship ends, financial matters can quickly become one of the most complex and sensitive issues to resolve. Ongoing payments between ex-partners — often referred to as spousal maintenance or support — can help one party maintain stability while they adjust to life after separation. Understanding how courts assess these payments can help you prepare for the process and set realistic expectations.

The Purpose of Ongoing Payments

Ongoing payments are not designed to punish one party or reward the other — their primary purpose is to provide fair financial support when there’s a significant imbalance in each person’s ability to meet their own reasonable expenses. This might occur if one partner has been out of the workforce to raise children, earns a much lower income, or has health issues affecting their earning capacity.

Courts aim to ensure both parties can maintain a standard of living that’s reasonable in the circumstances, while balancing fairness for the person making the payments.

Key Factors Courts Consider

When deciding whether ongoing payments are appropriate, and how much they should be, courts typically assess a combination of financial and personal factors, including:

Income and earning capacity of each person

of each person Age and health — both can impact the ability to work or retrain

— both can impact the ability to work or retrain Length of the relationship — longer relationships often involve greater financial interdependence

— longer relationships often involve greater financial interdependence Contributions made during the relationship — such as caring for children, running the household, or supporting the other person’s career

— such as caring for children, running the household, or supporting the other person’s career Financial commitments and responsibilities — including mortgages, debts, and child support obligations

The court will look at the bigger picture, considering both immediate needs and the long-term outlook for each party.

Temporary vs Long-Term Arrangements

In many cases, ongoing payments are set for a limited period to allow the receiving partner time to become financially independent. For example, they may have a set duration while the person completes study, gains work experience, or recovers from health issues.

Long-term or indefinite payments are less common and generally reserved for situations where self-sufficiency isn’t realistic, such as serious health conditions or advanced age.

Calculating the Amount

There’s no one-size-fits-all formula for calculating ongoing payments. Instead, the court reviews the receiving partner’s reasonable living expenses and compares them to their income. The paying partner’s financial capacity is then assessed, ensuring the payments are affordable without causing undue hardship.

It’s worth noting that “reasonable” expenses don’t necessarily mean maintaining the exact lifestyle enjoyed during the relationship, especially if that standard is no longer sustainable for both parties.

The Role of Negotiation and Mediation

While courts can decide on ongoing payments, many couples reach agreements through negotiation or mediation before the matter reaches a judge. This can save time, reduce costs, and result in a more tailored arrangement that works for both parties.

Mediation can be especially useful when there’s willingness to communicate and compromise, allowing for creative solutions such as lump-sum payments or property transfers instead of ongoing installments.

Adjusting Payments Over Time

Life circumstances change, and ongoing payment orders can be reviewed if there’s a significant shift in income, expenses, or personal circumstances. Common reasons for reassessment include:

The paying partner losing their job or experiencing a major income drop

The receiving partner finding full-time employment or remarrying

Changes in health that affect earning capacity

Courts require evidence of these changes before making adjustments, so keeping thorough financial records is essential.

Avoiding Common Pitfalls

Disputes over ongoing payments often arise when agreements are vague, unrealistic, or based on incomplete information. To avoid problems:

Provide full financial disclosure from the outset

Keep arrangements in writing, even if agreed informally

Seek legal advice before signing any agreement

Review payments periodically to ensure they remain fair and practical

The Bigger Picture

While the topic of ongoing payments can be contentious, it’s important to view it as part of a broader financial settlement. Property division, superannuation, and child support all interact with spousal maintenance, and decisions in one area can influence the others.

Taking a collaborative approach where possible can reduce tension and help both parties move forward with greater financial security.

Ongoing payments between ex-partners are ultimately about balancing fairness with practicality. By understanding the factors courts consider, preparing accurate financial information, and exploring negotiation options, you can approach the process with greater confidence and clarity.