How Do I Get a Replacement Social Security Disability Card?

You need a Social Security number to apply for Social Security disability benefits.

Losing or damaging a Social Security disability card is not the end of the world, though it may initially seem that way. Your Social Security card containing the Social Security number assigned to you is an important document you need to open a bank account, apply for a job, and file income tax returns.

If you need a replacement, this article explains the process for obtaining a lost, misplaced, or damaged Social Security card. It shows you the steps to get a new Social Security disability card containing your Social Security number. Also, it explains how to get by while waiting to receive it.

Purpose of Social Security Cards

The Social Security Administration in 1936 needed a way to track worker earnings to determine eligibility for the retirement and disability programs created by the Social Security Act. The solution was to issue every worker in America a card with their name and a unique, nine-digit identifying number. Today, parents may request a Social Security number for a newborn child as part of each state’s birth registration process.

When you apply for a job, attempt to open a bank account, or apply for Social Security disability and retirement benefits, you need a Social Security number. A Social Security card does not serve as proof of anything other than the card and number being issued to the person whose name appears on it. It is not proof of the person’s identity.

As a result, you can generally get by without a Social Security card as long as you know your Social Security number. However, you can obtain a new card or replacement card.

Getting a New Social Security Card and Number

To obtain a Social Security number for the first time, you must complete an application and submit it to the Social Security Administration. Parents can apply on behalf of children younger than 12 years old.

When applying for the first time for a Social Security card and number, you must produce proof of the following through original or certified government-issued documents:

Citizenship : U.S. citizens or immigration status must be proven by producing a passport or immigration documents.

: U.S. citizens or immigration status must be proven by producing a passport or immigration documents. Age : A birth certification is preferred, but you can also produce religious records and birth records from a hospital in the U.S.

: A birth certification is preferred, but you can also produce religious records and birth records from a hospital in the U.S. Identity: A U.S. driver’s license, U.S. passport, or a state-issued non-driver identification card, U.S. military identification card, and school identification card containing a recent photograph can be used to prove the applicant’s identity.

Complete a paper application and mail it to the Social Security Administration, but applying online is faster and easier.

If you apply online or through the mail, you must go to a local office of the Social Security Administration within 45 days with your documentation to complete the application process. You can also apply in person at a local office for a new Social Security card.

Replacing a Damaged or Lost Social Security Card

U.S. citizens at least 18 may use the online application process to replace a lost or damaged card. However, you must apply in person at a local Social Security office if you do not have a mailing address in the U.S. or are not a U.S. citizen.

You need a Social Security number to apply for Social Security disability benefits. Do not delay speaking to a Social Security disability lawyer at Disability Lawyers, even if you do not have a Social Security card. You can apply as long as you recall your Social Security number. If you do not, your lawyer can get the disability benefits process started while awaiting approval of your request for a replacement card.

Protect Your Social Security Card and Number

Don’t make it easy for identity thieves to take advantage of you. Protect your Social Security number from them by following a few simple tips:

Do not carry your Social Security card in your wallet or purse; leave it at home in a safe place.

Do not give your number to anyone unless you know the person and why they need it.

Documents containing your Social Security number should be shredded before throwing them away.

Periodically check your credit reports to detect suspicious activity that may indicate that you have been the target of identity theft.

If you suspect someone has stolen your Social Security number, report it immediately to the Social Security Administration. Also, contact the Federal Trade Commission if you suspect you have been the victim of identity theft.

Let a Compassionate Disability Benefits Lawyer Help You

The outstanding Social Security disability lawyers have spent years assisting countless people with Social Security disability benefits applications and appeals. When you have questions or need experienced representation.