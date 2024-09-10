How Do You Avoid Being Cut Off SSI Benefits When You Get a Sum of Money?

It’s important to understand how a personal injury or car accident settlement might impact your SSI benefits.

Receiving a significant sum of money from a car accident or personal injury settlement in Florida can be a significant financial boost, especially when faced with mounting medical bills and car repair or replacement costs. However, if you’re receiving Social Security Income (SSI) due to retirement, disability, or limited income, receiving a large sum of money in a car accident settlement can raise concerns. You might wonder, “Can SSI find out about a settlement?” and if they find out, could it potentially affect your benefits. SSI is designed to provide support based on financial need, so any substantial increase in your assets or income might prompt them to review your benefits.

Can SSI Find Out About A Settlement?

If you receive a car accident or personal injury settlement while receiving Social Security Income (SSI) in Florida, it’s in your best interest to report this change to the Social Security Administration (SSA). SSI requires that you report any changes to your income or countable assets, including settlement amounts, no matter how big or small.

Failing to report that you received a settlement amount to SSI can result in serious penalties that you do not want to face in the future. These penalties could exacerbate your financial situation. Therefore, it’s important to keep the SSA informed to avoid complications with your benefits and ensure that they are adjusted correctly in light of your new financial circumstances.

How Can I Protect My Settlement Money From SSI?

If you’re wondering, how can I protect my settlement money from ssi? SSI benefits are crucial for individuals with limited income and resources, providing essential financial support and qualification for additional benefits. However, the prospect of receiving a personal injury settlement can raise concerns amongst those who receive SSI benefits about potentially losing them.

Fortunately, there are strategies to safeguard your SSI benefits while still benefiting from a personal injury settlement. One effective approach is to establish a special needs trust. This type of trust allows you to receive and manage your personal injury settlement amount without affecting your eligibility for SSI. The funds held in a special needs trust can be used for expenses that are typically not covered by SSI, such as:

Transportation

Nursing care

Additional therapies

This strategy will help to preserve your financial assistance through SSI while still keeping your settlement after an accident.

Penalties For Not Reporting Income From Settlement To SSI

Failing to report a personal injury settlement to SSI can lead to significant penalties and complications. If you do not report changes in your financial income, SSI may determine that they have overpaid you. Once they have determined that overpayment has been issued, they could require you to repay those funds.

Additionally, SSI may choose to impose a penalty that reduces your payments by $25 to $100 for each instance of late or unreported changes. Changes to income are required to be reported no more than 10 days after the end of the month in which the settlement was acquired.

For more serious infractions, such as knowingly providing false information or failing to report crucial changes in income, SSI may impose sanctions to your benefits. The first sanction involves a six-month withholding of SSI payments, with subsequent sanctions extending from 1 year to 24 months, further impacting your financial stability in the long run.

Should I Still Try To Get A Personal Injury Settlement If I Am Receiving SSI?

If you’re receiving SSI and are considering pursuing a personal injury settlement after being injured in an accident, it’s essential to weigh the potential benefits carefully. Speaking with an accident attorney near you is a crucial step, as they can help determine whether pursuing a claim will be advantageous given your specific circumstances.

If you have significant medical bills, have missed work, or require extensive care, pursuing damages in a personal injury claim might be beneficial. An attorney can guide you on how to recover compensation for various types of damages, including:

Medical expenses for both current and future care

Lost income if you have the ability to work

Pain and suffering

Emotional distress

Property damage

Out-of-pocket expenses related to the accident

However, it’s important to understand how a personal injury or car accident settlement might impact your SSI benefits. While compensation can help alleviate financial burdens that are a direct result of the accident, it could also affect your eligibility for SSI if not managed properly. An accident attorney in Florida can also help you navigate this aspect, possibly suggesting certain measures such as setting up a special needs trust to protect your benefits while still allowing you to benefit from the settlement you received. Ultimately, seeking legal advice will provide you with a clearer picture your options and how pursuing a settlement might impact your financial situation and SSI benefits.