How Do You Change Your Name After a Divorce in Detroit Michigan?

While some will choose to keep their married name even after they divorce, others opt to revert back to their maiden name.

If you did not request a name change during the divorce proceedings but now want to change your name, you can still do so. However, you will be required to file a petition with the Circuit Court in your county. Before you visit the court, be sure to have a copy of your divorce decree handy when filing your petition as you may be required to provide proof of divorce.

Is it better to keep my married name after the divorce?

It all comes down to your preference. While some will choose to keep their married name even after they divorce, others opt to revert back to their maiden name. If you're on the fence about changing your name after divorce, Medium offered a few things to consider that may help you make an informed decision.

Is it worth going back to your maiden name?

Is it worth going back to your maiden name? Although changing your name after divorce may help you feel like you’re getting a fresh start in life, perhaps it won’t be a true reflection of who you are now. So, consider this as you make your decision.

Although changing your name after divorce may help you feel like you're getting a fresh start in life, perhaps it won't be a true reflection of who you are now. So, consider this as you make your decision.

Do you want to have a different name from your children?

If you have children with your ex-spouse, their name will differ from yours should you decide to go back to your maiden name. If this is of concern to you, then you might want to really consider getting a name change.

Do you want to "reset your social life?" Although a name change may not seem like a big deal for some, for others it could mean "resetting their social life," as per Medium. The fact is, if you've been married for a while, most people know you by your married name, not your maiden name. Of course, after some adjustment, people will eventually get used to it.

