How Do You Prove Harassment?

Victims of sexual harassment in Modesto deserve to have their day in court. However, filing a sexual harassment lawsuit is not the same thing as winning a sexual harassment lawsuit. In order to experience a positive outcome, you will need to prove that this harassment actually occured. This might be more tricky than you realize, especially when you consider that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that the burden of proof lies squarely on your shoulders.

That said, proving harassment is much easier when you enlist the help of a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in California. Get in touch with one of these legal professionals at your earliest convenience, and you can strive for a positive outcome in the most efficient way possible. Remember, the statute of limitations means that you have a relatively short amount of time to take action after the harassment takes place, so it’s best to act quickly.

What Constitutes Sexual Harassment?

Sexual harassment is a form of gender-based discrimination, and it is therefore illegal under the Civil Rights Act. Because of this, you will first need to prove that you were subjected to harassment based on your gender or your sexual orientation. Next, you will need to prove that the harassment was offensive and that it affected your ability to work. This forms the basis of a “toxic work environment” sexual harassment lawsuit, although there is one other form of sexual harassment called “quid pro quo.” This second type involves a sexual relationship between an employer and an employee of lower power and influence.

How Do I Prove Sexual Harassment?

The first thing you need to do is file a report of the sexual harassment and send it to your employer. This is an incredibly important step, as it creates a clear written record of the sexual harassment taking place. Make copies, include as many details as possible (such as dates and times), and request that your employer make an official response in writing.

Proving that harassment actually took place can be difficult. If you were harassed when no one else was looking, you may feel like the situation is hopeless. However, you should talk to your attorney before giving up hope, as these legal professionals can be quite creative when it comes to gathering evidence.

Sometimes, sexual harassment is very easy to prove. Such is the case when you receive inappropriate text messages, as you can simply screenshot these messages and save them as evidence. You can also find witnesses who saw you being harassed.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are many options available to you. While you should always take your time and pick the best attorney you can find, it’s also important to get the ball rolling as quickly as possible. Due to the statute of limitations, it may be impossible to recover compensation if you wait too long. Book your consultation today to discuss your legal options alongside a qualified, experienced attorney.