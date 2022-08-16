How Do You Sue After a Hit-And-Run in Baton Rouge?

The main thing to remember is that police almost always track down those who commit hit-and-runs.

Suing after any accident can be challenging, but a hit-and-run can make the legal process even more complicated. For starters, it can be difficult to locate the at-fault individual. If they successfully fled from the scene, you might have no idea who actually caused your injuries. If you don’t know who you’re suing, you can’t file an injury lawsuit. There may be other factors involved, such as lack of insurance and lack of funds to cover your settlement. Because of these issues, it makes sense to work with the most qualified, experienced car accident attorneys in Louisiana.

After you get in touch with a qualified injury attorney, you can discuss the unique aspects of your situation during a consultation. From there, your lawyer will recommend the best possible strategy based on your circumstances. The end goal is to recover a settlement that will compensate you for your injuries. These damages may include medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress, and much more. It’s best to get in touch with an attorney as soon as possible due to the statute of limitations.

Hit-And-Runs Are Common in Baton Rouge

Unfortunately, hit-and-runs are relatively common in Baton Rouge. As of this writing, there have been at least two hit-and-runs within the past two days. On August 9th, it was reported that a vehicle had left the scene of a deadly crash in Baton Rouge1. Authorities stated that the suspect killed a cyclist in the collision before fleeing.

On August 6th, it was reported that an individual had been arrested for a hit-and-run after causing another deadly accident2. He carried out an unlawful left-hand turn at an intersection before colliding with an SUV. After the crash, he exited his vehicle and fled on foot. A passenger in the SUV sustained injuries and later died in hospital. When the authorities tracked the individual down, he was charged with hit-and-run, possession of stolen things, and turning left at an intersection.

How Can I Sue After a Hit-And-Run?

The main thing to remember is that police almost always track down those who commit hit-and-runs. Damage to their vehicles is obvious and hard to conceal. Surveillance cameras are much more common these days, helping to track down suspects. In addition, eyewitnesses can be of great assistance. After you track down the suspect, the legal process can be handled just like a normal injury lawsuit.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching the Baton Rouge area for a qualified, experienced car accident attorney, look no further than Miller, Hampton & Hilgendorf. With our assistance, you can hold negligent drivers accountable and pursue justice – even if you have suffered a hit-and-run. We can also guide you towards a fair settlement that covers your medical expenses, missed wages, and any other damages you might have incurred. Internet research can only get you so far, so take action today and book your first consultation.

