How Does Geographic Location Affect Custody in Orlando?

Choosing a home after a divorce might seem like a relatively straightforward process. Some spouses may even approach this process with enthusiasm, seeing it as an opportunity to “start fresh” in a different part of the state. Some move to a different state altogether after a divorce – ostensibly to put as much distance between them and their exes. But before you relocate to a faraway location, you might want to consider the effect that it has on your custody battle.

Why Moving Away Might Be a Bad Idea

Moving to another location might be a bad idea if you’re fighting for custody over a child. This is because the location between the parents’ homes is a factor that the court considers when determining the best interests of the child1. If the court comes to the conclusion that this distance is too great, they may believe that the child will be placed under considerable amounts of stress during the journey.

How Far Is Too Far?

This is completely up to the court’s discretion. Some judges may believe that a 40-minute car ride places too much stress on the child2. Others say that this distance is acceptable. Still others may feel that even a 30-minute drive is too far. At the end of the day, the safest approach is to stay within the general neighborhood of your previous family home. Assuming your ex is still living in this home with the children as a primary custodial guardian, it’s important to maintain ties to your community. This includes your child’s school, any local sports clubs your child is involved with, and more. Doing so will give you an advantage as you approach your custody battle.

